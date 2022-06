TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to Marysville Police Department’s Facebook page, crews have been working overnight to get streets cleared of trees and debris. They say they do have a disaster relief group headed to Marysville this morning to assist with cutting down trees and limbs. Their first priority is the elderly or those who cannot cut down tree limbs themselves.

MARYSVILLE, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO