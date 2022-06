A Richmond man pleaded guilty to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program of over $1 million in funds intended for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to court documents, from April 2020 to April 2021, Moe Ayemen Mathews, 51, with the assistance of his co-conspirator, submitted at least 38 fraudulent PPP loan applications to financial institutions for businesses the conspirators claimed to own and operate. In their first draw PPP applications, the conspirators falsely certified that the information and supporting documentation provided was true and accurate when, in fact, the applications contained false statements, false certifications, and fabricated tax documents.

