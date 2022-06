When I was a kid back in the ’60s, in some suburban version of utopia, a few of the neighbors — those without children of their own — would hire me to cut their grass. And I jumped at the chance to supplement my measly allowance any way I could. These were postage stamp-sized lots, front and back, flat as billiard tables and no sweat for an eager 10-year-old, even in the height of an Appalachian summer. I could easily translate all that hard work into a new glove for next year’s Little League season, maybe even that shiny Schwinn I had my eye on. Ah, life was good!

