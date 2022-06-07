ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New pizzeria going into Marquette Aubree's building

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, MI— A new restaurant is replacing Aubree’s in downtown Marquette this month. Third...

WLUC

Hundreds gather at Marquette’s Lower Harbor for UP Pride Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It is Pride Month across the nation. And on Saturday, many people went to Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette for the return of UP Pride Fest. Rainbow flags were worn and seen around the premises. For the first time in three years, the festival was in-person, giving LGBTQ folks the opportunity to express themselves freely. Entertainment & Volunteer Coordinator Mossy Schumann said it was also a way to raise awareness about the community.
MARQUETTE, MI
City of Marquette to receive $100,000 'Our Town' grant

MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Office of Arts and Culture is getting a $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The “Our Town” award will be used to support the city’s Cultural Trail. The seven-mile trail from the Carp River to Presque Isle will honor and preserve the city’s diverse cultural heritage, history, and environment through public space design, public art, and interpretive signage. Officials say it will connect and give voice to the multiple stories, historic sites, natural features, and landmarks along the city’s multi-use pathway.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Wright Street reopens in Marquette Township after cement truck rollover

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported after a cement truck rollover crash Friday afternoon on Wright Street in Marquette Township. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 47-year-old Marquette man was driving a Fraco Concrete Products truck. Just after 3:00 p.m., he was trying to back into a driveway on Wright Street near Ontario Street. He misjudged the turn and began sliding down a hill and overturned.
WLUC

Marquette area doctor back in court on Monday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Jonathan Robertson, a Marquette area doctor facing Criminal Sexual Conduct charges, will appear in Marquette County Circuit Court on Monday, June 13. Robertson, who had offices in Marquette and Traverse City, was charged in 2018 following an investigation for allegedly prescribing narcotics in exchange for...
WLUC

Law enforcement faces staffing issues

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement agencies across the U.P. are seeing fewer qualified applicants as positions open. “I’ve grown up with law enforcement. I’ve always known what I wanted to be at least since I was a very, very young child,” said Sgt. Patrick Janisse at the MSP Gladstone Post.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

