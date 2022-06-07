New pizzeria going into Marquette Aubree's building

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It is Pride Month across the nation. And on Saturday, many people went to Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette for the return of UP Pride Fest. Rainbow flags were worn and seen around the premises. For the first time in three years, the festival was in-person, giving LGBTQ folks the opportunity to express themselves freely. Entertainment & Volunteer Coordinator Mossy Schumann said it was also a way to raise awareness about the community.

