New pizzeria going into Marquette Aubree's building

MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Office of Arts and Culture is getting a $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The “Our Town” award will be used to support the city’s Cultural Trail. The seven-mile trail from the Carp River to Presque Isle will honor and preserve the city’s diverse cultural heritage, history, and environment through public space design, public art, and interpretive signage. Officials say it will connect and give voice to the multiple stories, historic sites, natural features, and landmarks along the city’s multi-use pathway.
