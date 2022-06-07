ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas teacher whose 11 students were killed says active shooting training set the children up 'like ducks' for the shooter

By Jake Epstein
 5 days ago

Flowers and photographs are seen at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 3, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • A Uvalde teacher said active shooter training set children up "like ducks" for the gunman.
  • Arnulfo Reyes told Good Morning America that he had his kids hide under a table before the massacre.
  • The shooter killed 11 of his students, as well as another 8 children and two adults.

A wounded Texas teacher whose 11 students were killed in the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde said active shooting training set the children up "like ducks" for the gunman.

"It all happened too fast. Training, no training, all kinds of training — nothing gets you ready for this," Arnulfo Reyes told Good Morning America in an emotional interview that aired on Tuesday.

Reyes was teaching his fourth-grade class in room 111 at Robb Elementary School on the day a gunman burst into the school, and massacred 19 children and two adults.

He said his students were watching a movie after an end-of-year celebration when they heard gunshots. Reyes says he told the children to hide under the table and act like they were asleep. But the gunman burst into the room and opened fire, shooting Reyes twice and killing all of his students.

"We trained our kids to sit under the table, and that's what I thought at the time. But we set them up to be like ducks," a visibly upset Reyes said. "You can give us all the training you want, but laws have to change."

He said he "tried his best" with what he was told to do, and tearfully apologized to the families of his students.

Reyes told GMA that he felt "absolutely" abandoned by police that day and said there's "no excuse for their actions."

Texas officials have come under intense criticism for the way the shooting unfolded, and how they have handled the aftermath — making over a dozen changes to the timeline of the massacre.

Police officers were at the scene within minutes of the school shooting but delayed over an hour before confronting the gunman in a school classroom. Texas law enforcement has deflected blame to the school police chief , who allegedly wouldn't send in officers because he thought kids weren't in danger anymore.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 480

Alayna Qynn
5d ago

how about instead of training kids to hide and do nothing, teach them to start throwing chairs, desks, books, scissors, literally anything 🙄 it's better than just waiting to die

Reply(120)
178
Amaya Otis
5d ago

My jrotc class trained us that in the event of a breach in the school we were to go the tall long table in its side. Majority of students would hide behind it while the students in command would grab the three flag poles in the room (they had sharp pointed tops) and guard the door. anyone coming in to harm the class would be impaled before they could cause harm.

Reply(16)
71
Joshua Dodson
5d ago

God in heaven help us... 11 kids... terrified and without their parents. jist trying to be kids and get through school... we are all terrible beings. none of us are innocent and none of us have any right to be so full of hate. Shame on our entire species. Always wanting more and never wanting to take the blame for the horrible society we have created. Shame in all of us.

Reply(10)
49
