ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas teacher shot during Uvalde massacre calls out police: 'You had a bulletproof vest. I had nothing.'

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahmCl_0g33UJT200
Arnulfo Reyes was the fourth grade teacher of 11 students who were killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre on May 24. He spoke out for the first time since the shooting from his hospital bed.

Good Morning America

  • A Texas teacher who was shot during the Uvalde massacre criticized the police department's actions on the day of the shooting.
  • "You have a bulletproof vest, I had nothing," he told Good Morning America. "You're supposed to protect and serve. There is no excuse."
  • Arnulfo Reyes said he was shot twice and is recovering from injuries.

A Robb Elementary School teacher who was shot during the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, two weeks ago criticized police, saying he felt "abandoned" by officers who should have been there to protect him and his students.

Arnulfo Reyes told "Good Morning America" from his hospital bed that his fourth-grade classroom was enjoying end-of-year activities when an 18-year-old gunman entered his classroom and went on a shooting spree, killing 19 students and two teachers.

"After everything, I get more angry because you have a bulletproof vest. I had nothing," Reyes told "Good Morning America" of the police response. "You're supposed to protect and serve. There is no excuse for their actions, and I will never forgive them."

Texas law enforcement is facing backlash for their response to the shooting — officers have changed their story of what happened more than a dozen times , and police and US Customs and Border Protection agents took roughly an hour to infiltrate the classroom where the gunman was barricaded and shoot him dead.

Multiple students called 911 to notify the police of the situation and even begged for authorities to save them.

Reyes told "Good Morning America" that May 24 — the day of the shooting — "was going to be a good day because it was our day of awards." He added that while some students opted to go home after the honor roll ceremony that morning, 11 of his students stayed back.

Reyes said the gunman killed all 11 of his students. Reyes was shot twice during the shooting and is currently recovering from injuries.

He said when he heard gunfire in the adjoining classroom, he told his students to get under their desks and act like they were asleep.

"I got to thinking. This family lost one, this family lost one. I lost 11 that day," he said through tears.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 15

Brandon Pierce
5d ago

i feel your pain they all need to be fired and charged with something failure to protect and serve as a officer ATTENTION DO NOT SWEAR UNDER OATH AS A OFFICER IF YOU AREN'T BUILT LIKE A MAN

Reply
15
Luna Mills
5d ago

It does sound confusing with the different stories. As a teacher that has undergone dozens of safety drills..you typically remain in your classroom. However, was there no lock on the adjoining door? Did the gunmen fire through it? I understand not leaving the classroom because of the unknown..These teachers had no warnings or what appears to be any direction at all. Let alone no help..which sickens me beyond all else. These children and teacher spent the last hour of their innocent lives petrified and those babies..alone! Uggghhh! I just can't imagine!

Reply
4
Jeff Robinson
5d ago

this is what happens when half the country starts yelling "defend the police" and the other half want to call police brutality if something is done. while yes I believe those officers should have done something..... ANYTHING..... but when you have a known violent criminal and the police do something, the entire country is in arms with bs about "oh he was such a good person, it doesn't matter that he died resisting arrest" and the officers involved lose their jobs and go to prison. and with police having to think about things like that with every movement, every word, every BREATH, you have a situation where they take a split second too long and people get hurt and it turns into them not doing enough, they're afraid and shouldn't be police if that's the case. we AS A PEOPLE need to step back amd let them do their jobs. not these officers though. they messed up. they did absolutely nothing. but police in general shouldn't have to be afraid to go to prison or be accused of excessive force

Reply
6
Related
CBS DFW

Uvalde CISD school police chief Pete Arredondo defends Texas shooting response

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Many are criticizing chief of police for the Uvalde school district, Pete Arredondo, following his actions during the classroom shootings at Robb Elementary School on May 2. In his first extensive comments since the incident where 19 children and two teachers were killed, Arredondo said he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded. He also said he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.Arredondo also told the Texas Tribune that he intentionally left behind both his police and campus radios before entering Robb Elementary School. He also described the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Salon

Uvalde doctor's emotional testimony: Children were “pulverized” and “decapitated” by AR-15 bullets

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A local pediatrician who rushed to Uvalde Memorial Hospital after the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Texas last month testified Wednesday during a congressional hearing on gun violence.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#U S Customs#Violent Crime#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgns.tv

Woman arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A third arrest has been made in connection to the city’s seventh homicide that took place last month in central Laredo. Twenty-Seven-year-old Ashley Renea Guzman was arrested in Pearsall, Texas and is set to be extradited to Laredo. She was the third person charged in...
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

Uvalde CISD superintendent says victim's parents will know soon when to pick up items

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District gave parents of Robb Elementary School answers to what the next school year looks like given the recent mass shooting.  During a press briefing on June 9, the district said parents of the 19 student victims will receive an update in the coming days as to when they can pick up their child's belongings.  A spokesperson would not comment when asked where the information shared by the district on social media saying students were safe on the day of the shooting came from. Additionally, they discussed how Robb Elementary students will...
UVALDE, TX
Insider

Insider

452K+
Followers
28K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy