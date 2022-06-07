Texas teacher shot during Uvalde massacre calls out police: 'You had a bulletproof vest. I had nothing.'

Arnulfo Reyes was the fourth grade teacher of 11 students who were killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre on May 24. He spoke out for the first time since the shooting from his hospital bed. Good Morning America

A Robb Elementary School teacher who was shot during the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, two weeks ago criticized police, saying he felt "abandoned" by officers who should have been there to protect him and his students.

Arnulfo Reyes told "Good Morning America" from his hospital bed that his fourth-grade classroom was enjoying end-of-year activities when an 18-year-old gunman entered his classroom and went on a shooting spree, killing 19 students and two teachers.

"After everything, I get more angry because you have a bulletproof vest. I had nothing," Reyes told "Good Morning America" of the police response. "You're supposed to protect and serve. There is no excuse for their actions, and I will never forgive them."

Texas law enforcement is facing backlash for their response to the shooting — officers have changed their story of what happened more than a dozen times , and police and US Customs and Border Protection agents took roughly an hour to infiltrate the classroom where the gunman was barricaded and shoot him dead.

Multiple students called 911 to notify the police of the situation and even begged for authorities to save them.

Reyes told "Good Morning America" that May 24 — the day of the shooting — "was going to be a good day because it was our day of awards." He added that while some students opted to go home after the honor roll ceremony that morning, 11 of his students stayed back.

Reyes said the gunman killed all 11 of his students. Reyes was shot twice during the shooting and is currently recovering from injuries.

He said when he heard gunfire in the adjoining classroom, he told his students to get under their desks and act like they were asleep.

"I got to thinking. This family lost one, this family lost one. I lost 11 that day," he said through tears.