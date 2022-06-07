See which first lady Jill Biden honored on her own postage stamp

Related
Audio: Republican confronted Lauren Boebert for "telling the attackers where we're at" on Jan. 6
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was confronted by one of her Republican colleagues for live-tweeting the locations of various House lawmakers as the Capitol riot unfolded, according to audio tapes obtained by CNN. The tape was part of a trove of audio clips released by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin...
Donald Trump isn't sticking to the GOP's Jan. 6 hearing talking points
WASHINGTON — The Republican plan for parrying the House Jan. 6 committee was supposed to be a simple one. GOP officials would keep a tight focus on rising prices and treat the hearings as a sideshow that voters would deem irrelevant. And, once again, former President Donald Trump is...
