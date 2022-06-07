ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Johnny Depp joins TikTok after trial win, gains over 3M followers despite having no videos

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GB84N_0g33U0mU00

Fresh off of his win in a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is entering new territory: TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for June 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the June 10 COVID-19 Report Card, 13 patients […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Defamation
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Panhandle native flies Southwest Airlines retirement flight back to Amarillo with brothers, sister as crew

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thousand of passengers race through Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to destinations across the globe. On June 2, Texas panhandle native and Southwest Airlines Captain Larry Vaughan was one of those passengers, but his trip had been planned for a while. After 31 years, he would be flying his […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

When will we get a break from this heat?

Good afternoon, everyone! It was an extremely hot day for us in Amarillo. Winds are strong from the Southwest today around 21 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 102 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the triple-digit range. Severe weather looks to be taking a break this week as […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Borger Police participates in state virtual reality training

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department said it received what it says is beneficial training through a virtual reality training program through the Texas Municipal Police Association. The BPD said, earlier this week a virtual reality training program was hosted at Frank Phillips College, utilizing a virtual reality simulator that placed officers in […]
BORGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas House investigation into Uvalde shooting begins behind closed doors

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than two weeks after the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, Texas lawmakers kicked off an investigation into what happened behind closed doors Thursday. The three-panel investigative committee met with witnesses and heard testimony in an hourslong hearing not open to the public. Chairman Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said in a […]
UVALDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy