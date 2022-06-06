Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Are Producing A Broadway Show Starring Samuel L. Jackson

Is there anything Kandi Burruss can’t do? She’s a singer, producer, sex toy saleswoman, restauranteur, reality star, and now a two-time Broadway producer?

During a confessional interview in the first episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14, Kandi told fans that she is aiming for an EGOT. And she wasn’t kidding. According to Deadline, Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker, have joined the producing team for Broadway’s upcoming show, The Piano Lesson.

The Piano Lesson will be a revival of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama. The Broadway show will star Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks. Performances are set to begin Monday, September 19 at the St. James Theatre in New York City!

“We couldn’t be more honored and excited to join the producing team of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson,” said Kandi and Todd’s statement. “As we continue to push to diversify the Broadway audience, this all-star team and cast is a dream come true for our next venture on Broadway.”

This will not be Kandi’s first producer credit for Broadway. We cannot forget that she was one of the producers for the history-making Thoughts Of A Colored Man, which premiered in October of 2021. The play was the first-ever to star all Black men. It was also written, directed, and produced by an all Black crew.

During her 2021 Broadway producer role, Kandi gushed, “I’m super excited I have added another little feather to my cap.” She added, “You know how much I love Broadway, so to have an opportunity to join such a wonderful team. I mean, I’m so excited about this play.”

Kandi’s blossoming love of the theater was one main RHOA storyline back in the day. I know you all haven’t forgotten about her musical called A Mother’s Love. The show was based on the troublesome relationship between Mama Joyce and Todd in 2014. Unfortunately, the show’s tour was canceled after only a week.

Following the cancellation of A Mother’s Love, Kandi went in a new direction. She went from writing to acting, and in 2017 took to Instagram to announce she would be staring as Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway. She boasted at the time, “I’m so excited!…#Thankful #Blessed #LivingMyBestLife #DreamsDoComeTrue”

Mazel to Kandi on all the success! May her dreams continue coming true!

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KANDI IS ON HER WAY TO AN EGOT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]