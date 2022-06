Congratulations to Dylan Hahn & Jack Onkka of the Thief River Falls Prowlers on winning the 2022 Minnesota State High School Class A Boys Tennis Doubles Championship. The duo of Dylan Hahn and Jack Onkka of the Thief River Falls Prowler tennis team have won the championship at the 2022 Minnesota State High School Class A Boys Tennis Tournament.

