Name Released in Fatal Anoka County Accident

By Dave Burns
trfradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA name has been released in the fatal accident reported Monday morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Karen Lynn Weldon, (51) of Coon Rapids was killed...

NorthStar
5d ago

Wonder if semi driver was distracted and not paying attention - then ran the obvious red light. How tragic and terrible the poor lady and family. Very sad. We all need to pay attention on the road all the time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy