Disney apologizes to couple whose marriage proposal was interrupted by overzealous castmember
Disney said it has apologized to a couple whose now-viral marriage proposal was stopped by an overzealous employee.
The video shows a man getting on one knee to propose to his girlfriend on a platform in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris.
Mid-proposal, an employee rushes up and snatches the ring box out of the man’s hands and ushers the couple off the platform.
Onlookers immediately began to boo the employee.
A friend of the couple said the man had gotten permission to propose on the platform.
A Disney spokesperson said, “We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”
