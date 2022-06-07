The top glamping spots in Georgia

Georgia is best known for its peaches, but there are a number of other sweet products that come from this great state as well. There is no doubt that Coca-Cola is one of the most popular drinks in the world, enjoyed by people of all ages. What many people don't know is that this refreshing drink was first invented in Georgia, by a man named Dr. John Pemberton. Pemberton was a pharmacist and inventor who was looking for a way to make a medicinal syrup that could be sold at local drugstores. He came up with the idea of combining coca leaves and cola nuts, and the result was a delicious concoction that quickly became popular among Atlanta's residents.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO