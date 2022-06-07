ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The top glamping spots in Georgia

fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is National Camping Month, but if you want to...

www.fox5atlanta.com

southgatv.com

South Georgia’s Watermelon Quality

CORDELE, GA – The watermelon is one of South Georgia’s hallmark crops. It takes a lot of work to grow this big piece of juicy watermelon. “Always check the belly to see if it is yellow. See that right there, it’s really yellow, that means it’s good,” said Darius Simmons, produce salesman.
Abby Joseph

3 Notable 'Sweet' Georgia Creations

Georgia is best known for its peaches, but there are a number of other sweet products that come from this great state as well. There is no doubt that Coca-Cola is one of the most popular drinks in the world, enjoyed by people of all ages. What many people don't know is that this refreshing drink was first invented in Georgia, by a man named Dr. John Pemberton. Pemberton was a pharmacist and inventor who was looking for a way to make a medicinal syrup that could be sold at local drugstores. He came up with the idea of combining coca leaves and cola nuts, and the result was a delicious concoction that quickly became popular among Atlanta's residents.
AccessAtlanta

5 of the most haunted places in Georgia

For thrill-seekers and those intrigued by the paranormal, this list of haunted places will send chills down your spine and cause the hair on the back of your neck to stand up. These historic sites are not for the faint of heart - we’ve warned you. The Ellis Hotel.
Toni Koraza

Georgia to face prolonged food shortages

Food prices have been stubbornly rising with no sign of stopping or slowing down. Georgia is one of the most vulnerable states, and Georgians face an extreme risk of finding their supermarket shelves depleted of their favorite foods. It’s not just food shortages that may plague everyday life in Georgia. Food insecurity follows suit.
AccessAtlanta

Yurts in Georgia: 6 of the best spots for yurt camping

You may love the idea of getting out in nature but dread the fight of setting up a tent. Thinking about the creepy-crawlies, waking up with a sore back or anticipating a wet tent at the end of your outdoor excursion may just override your desire to get out in nature.
thecitymenus.com

UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader!. Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville,...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Michelle Hall

Headed outdoors in Georgia this summer? Watch out for another tick disease

(Forsyth County, GA) The summer is off to a humid and rainy start - perfect conditions for ticks to come out and hang onto the fast-growing blades of grass. For years those who enjoy spending time outdoors have had to worry about getting infectious diseases from ticks like Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. And now residents in Georgia have another potentially-deadly tick-borne illness to watch out for: the Heartland Virus.Dangers of tick seasonAccording to the Georgia Department of Public Health, ticks are most active from April through September and live in grassy, brushy or wooded areas.“Lonestar tick is our most common tick,” said University of Georgia entomologist Elmer Gray. “They are everywhere that there’s deer. Any place deer are around your yard, edges, there's going to be ticks.”
kiss951.com

These are South Carolina’s 10 Best Seafood Spots to Try

Crab legs are my favorite seafood dish. Little neck clams are also a favorite of mine. Having grown up on the Jersey shore, I was fortunate to have seafood close by. Since I live next to South Carolina, I am always on the lookout for good seafood restaurants whenever I go to the shore.

