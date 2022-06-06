Juke Joint - June 5, 2022

Even though Waylon Jennings hated one of his biggest hit songs, “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love),” it helped him earn one of the highest-selling albums of his career. In April 1977, he released his 24th studio album, ‘Ol Waylon, which was his fourth solo album in a row to reach the top of the country charts. It hit #1 on May 27 and stayed at the top of the charts for 13 weeks to became country music’s […] The post On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was Topping The Charts With His 24th Studio Album, ‘Ol Waylon,’ In 1977 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO