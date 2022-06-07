ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found in Richmond alley pronounced dead at hospital

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man suffered a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday morning in Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the 300 block of W. Charity Street at about 7:30 a.m. after neighbors heard a gunshot, according to Richmond Police.

Officers found the man in an alley behind apartments on that block.

Richmond Police investigate a fatal shooting on West Charity Street in Richmond, Va.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the man's name nor any information about a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

kween B
5d ago

can we all just have a conversation and talk about it please y'all who's gonna raise these children our young boys and girls has the right to grow old what must we do 2 save our people I'm tired of wearing t shirts with somebody's son in it I'm tired of funerals and bad news I loves all people of the world and lets start and make a change about that person in the mirror today peace and blessings to all my sincerest heartfelt deepest condolences to this person and their entire family

