Idaho State

Idaho's Average gas Price Jumps Over 8 Cents in a day

 5 days ago
LEWISTON - The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho jumped 8.4 cents a gallon in a single day, from Monday to...

Average gas Price in Idaho Surpasses $5 a Gallon

LEWISTON - Idaho joined 16 other states with gas prices that were averaging over $5 for a gallon of regular on Wednesday morning, according to AAA. The price in Idaho has increased over 26 cents in the last week, now sitting at $5.025 a gallon. Diesel was averaging $5.713 as of Wednesday morning in the Gem State.
Drought conditions in the Inland Northwest improve as wet weather remains

SPOKANE — Eastern Washington has no areas in a “severe drought” for the first time since March 2020, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Eastern Washington has had a lot of rain over the past week due to strong plumes of moisture from the subtropics, which is unusual for this time of year, said Valerie Thaler, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Gas Prices hit new Record Highs Every day in June so far

Gas prices continued to rise, hitting yet another record high Thursday. Gas prices have hit record highs for 11 consecutive days including every day this month. According to AAA, the national average gas price is $4.97, up from the $4.72 record set just a week ago. Only one month ago, the national average price was $4.33. The same time last year, the average price was $3.07, though prices were already on the rise at that time.
Idaho Gun Laws: What's Legal and What's Not

While it is a highly debated topic, some people may be surprised to hear what laws Idaho does or does not have when it comes to firearms and the Second Amendment. Idahoans do not need a state permit to purchase or possess any rifle, shotgun or handgun in the state.
North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
