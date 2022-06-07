Centerville to host first ‘Party in the Park’ of the season

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Centerville will be kicking off summer with its first “Party in the Park” event of the season.

Party in the Park will be held on June 10, at Stubbs Park located at 225 West Spring Valley Pike.

According to the city, the event will include a concert by the band “Stranger,” as well as shopping and dining experiences in the Stubbs Park amphitheater. There will be over 30 curated vendors, boutiques and small businesses from the area as well as food trucks.

The Heart of Centerville Washington Township (HOCWT) Business Association will provide beer, wine and liquor sales from the Heavier Than Air, Loose Ends and Bock Family breweries.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and then conclude with a 9:30 p.m. showing of the movie “Jumanji.”

The city encouraged participants to bring a lawn chair for the concert and the movie. The first 100 attendees will receive a free HOCWT canvas tote bag.

There will be a second Party in the Park on Friday, July 15 which will feature the band “The Fries.”

