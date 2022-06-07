ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

TOPS candidates may substitute computer coding for foreign language

By Piper Hutchinson
Louisiana Illuminator
 5 days ago
The Louisiana Legislature approved a bill from Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, that allows TOPS candidates to choose between two units of foreign language or computer coding to qualify for the scholarship. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)

The Louisiana Legislature signed off on a bill Monday that would allow students to substitute computer coding for a foreign language when being considered for TOPS eligibility.

Senate Bill 191 , sponsored by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, would amend the requirements for eligibility for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students to allow them to count two credits of computer coding in high school instead of two credits of a foreign language.

The House voted 54-41 to approve the bill after a conference committee removed an amendment by Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, which had changed the bill from allowing coding as a substitute for a foreign language to allowing those classes to be counted under the science requirement.

The conference report was also sustained by the Senate Monday on a 34-0 vote.

The bill, which was carried on the floor by Rep. Lance Harris, an Alexandria Republican who chairs the House Education Committee, faced opposition from several legislators concerned about preserving the state’s French heritage.

Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, took to the floor to oppose the bill. Huval began his comments in French.

“I don’t want to see us move the advances that we have made since children were punished for speaking French to the classroom,” Huval said.

Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-Livonia, said that he was not opposed to students learning coding, but worried that coding would be cheaper for schools to teach, leading to districts cutting French language programs.

Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, also opposed the bill, arguing that accepting coding for a language requirement did not make sense, pointing to the definition of “language” as describing human communication.

Magee has sponsored legislation to create a French immersion school in his district within the Pointe-au-Chien community.

Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, support the bill. Freeman said that coding is an accessible alternative to language for dyslexic students.

Harris argued that learning coding skills would be more helpful in seeking employment than knowing how to order a drink in another language, which he said is what students are learning under the state’s current emphasis on foreign language.

“This is something incredibly important for our kids in the future, to have a bright future in the jobs market,” Harris said.

Harris argued that if school districts opt to eliminate their French programs after the bill is passed, that could be addressed on the local level.

“If the Acadiana school district decided to take French out, my God, you can un-elect all of the school board members,” Harris said.

After the bill passed, several lawmakers who opposed the bill began banging on their desks and chanting “veto, veto.”

The post TOPS candidates may substitute computer coding for foreign language appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Louisiana Illuminator

White House weighs in on criminal penalties in Louisiana abortion law

The Biden Administration offered its take Monday on a bill the Louisiana Legislature approved last week that would increase the criminal consequences for abortion providers. It would take effect once, as expected, the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that makes abortion legal. “The Louisiana Legislature has taken the latest step […] The post White House weighs in on criminal penalties in Louisiana abortion law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Legislature signs off on tiered system for convicted juveniles

The Legislature passed a bill that would sort juveniles convicted of crimes into risk categories that could be used to segregate high-risk youth in secure facilities.  Senate Bill 323, sponsored by state Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, would require the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections to adopt rules that would sort juveniles into […] The post Louisiana Legislature signs off on tiered system for convicted juveniles appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Feds launch civil rights investigation into Louisiana State Police

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police to determine if a “pattern or practice” of abusive unconstitutional policing exists within the agency, federal authorities announced Thursday in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and the ACLU of Louisiana requested the federal investigation last July after […] The post Feds launch civil rights investigation into Louisiana State Police appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Legislature passes CROWN Act to end natural hairstyle discrimination

Louisiana students and workers may soon be protected from discrimination based on their hairstyle. House Bill 1083, authored by Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, would include “skin color, facial characteristics, hair texture, natural hairstyles and protective hairstyles” as traits protected against discrimination in Louisiana.  The bill passed in the Louisiana Senate by a 29-4 vote […] The post Louisiana Legislature passes CROWN Act to end natural hairstyle discrimination appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
