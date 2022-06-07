ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The Challenge Alums Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Welcome Their First Baby

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiwCN_0g33Pnvl00

The first Challenge baby! Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett may no longer be on The Challenge , but their lives off the show have only gotten better. The two met on season 31 of The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018 and originally started out as friends. After a blip or two, Kam and Leroy became an item. And now they are parents.

As reported by E! News , the couple welcomed baby boy Kingston Lee on May17th. Which just so happens to be the day after Leroy’s birthday. Kam gushed, “He completed our little family! Kingston is so perfect to us and I’m just obsessed with him, I never want to put him down. He is the perfect blend of us both.”

She continued, “Being new parents has been great for us. We are such a great team and work so well together. Kingston was completely manifested, and we even knew his name before he was conceived.” Kam explained, “Our birthing experience didn’t go as planned, and I will be sharing my experience with my audience on social media. But ultimately the baby and I were healthy, and I couldn’t have asked for a better birth team!”

Leroy added, “Now that I became a father, all selfishness is out the window. It’s us before me. One of my fears of having kids was not knowing how to take care of him, but since he got here its been like second nature.”

Kingston’s arrival comes a month after Kam and Leroy got engaged . In their joint Instagram post, Kam wrote , “To start out on a dating show to find love which I didn’t at the time, but it lead me to the love of my life. To years of you competing and us finding love on that game. We both found something that we didn’t go looking for & that just came naturally.”

Back in December, they also took to Instagram with the news that Kam was expecting . They shared a holiday-themed photo featuring a sonogram picture to announce . Kam wrote in her caption, “We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive. Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!! Our journey never fails to surprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber & can’t wait to meet our new edition to our fam.”

The couple have kept fans up to date on her pregnancy, sharing everything from maternity photos to taking CPR classes. In her last post before Kingston arrived, Kam wrote, “WOW this journey really flew by so quick. This was truly some of the most important months of my life & I’ll never forget the feeling. Watching my body grow, morning sickness, being closer to Lee , being able to connect with Kingston, eating whatever I want, Not bring too hard on myself, feeling the life inside me… Not one moment was taken for granted.”

Congrats to Kam and Leroy and welcome to the world, Kingston ! TELL US – WHAT PARENTING ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE KAM AND LEROY? DO YOU HAVE ANY WELL WISHES FOR THE NEW PARENTS?

[Photo Credit: Instagram ]

The post The Challenge Alums Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Welcome Their First Baby appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Kathie Lee Gifford becomes grandma as son Cody, wife Erika welcome first baby

Kathie Lee Gifford is a grandma! The former “Today” show cohost’s son Cody Gifford’s wife, Erika Brown, gave birth to their first baby on Tuesday. “Best day of our lives,” Brown captioned hospital photos via Instagram the following day. “At a whopping 8lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, ‘Frankie’ has changed our lives forever,” she went on to write. “He’s so SO cute and we can’t get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil’ guy. We are sincerely obsessed.” Kathie, 68, reposted the sweet selfie on her Instagram Story Wednesday. The journalist announced to her followers in December 2021 that...
CELEBRITIES
People

Eve Shares Sweet Photo at Husband's Car Rally with Son Wilde, 3 Months: 'Daddy's Lil Baller'

On Sunday, Eve, 43, shared a sweet photo on Instagram featuring husband Maximillion Cooper and their 3-month-old son Wilde at Cooper's Gumball 3000 car rally in Toronto. In the cute family photo, Eve cradled her baby boy, who looked too cute in an all-black ensemble with a blue pacifier in his mouth, while posing next to Cooper. Both the rapper and the British entrepreneur dressed in Gumball 3000 apparel for the annual event.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Welcomes Her 11th Child And “Miracle Baby Boy”

Click here to read the full article. Keke Wyatt is officially a mom of 11 as she and her husband Zackariah announce the birth of their “miracle baby boy,” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring. Their newest bundle of joy and second child together arrived on May 27. Taking to Instagram, Wyatt shared a photo of her husband and child, explaining why she considers Ke’Zyah to be a miracle baby.More from VIBE.comKeke Wyatt Reveals She's Pregnant With Her 11th ChildKeke Wyatt Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Tenth ChildKeke Wyatt Says Her Child Is Cancer-Free “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Taken For Granted#The Challenge Vendettas
The Independent

American Idol star’s sister drowns in Tennessee lake

American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor confirmed that his sister‘s body was found dead in a Tennessee lake in a heartbreaking Facebook post shared on Tuesday.“My beautiful baby sister! Bubba misses you so much my heart can’t take it. Y’all please just pray for our family right now and respect our privacy. GOD BLESS!” Mr Taylor wrote while sharing an article that confirmed that his 19-year-old sister, Madison Taylor, had died drowning in Watts Bar Lake just after midnight Tuesday.Mr Taylor, who appeared on the popular singing competition in 2021 and nearly broke into the show’s top 24, expanded more...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife ‘evil’

Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife “evil” for her allegedly insensitive words about his late wife Whitney Houston and treatment of his deceased children. Leolah Brown Muhammad went volcanic on Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge, for insinuating in an interview with People magazine that Brown’s previous marriage to Whitney has overshadowed theirs.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Dwayne Wade Fears For Zaya Wade’s Safety As A Trans Teen

“I’m still afraid every time she leaves the house,” Dwayne Wade speaks in an interview and discusses how scary it can be raising a child who is also transgender in a world that doesn’t care about their safety. In this interview at the Time 100 summit, the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Quits His Job

Married at First Sight alum Al Perkins is trying his hand at a new career. The 25-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of Australia's version of the popular reality series, has quit his job as a carpenter in order to take on the role of social media influencer full time, Perkins hoping to capitalize on his Married at first Sight Australia fame.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy