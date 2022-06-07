The Challenge Alums Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Welcome Their First Baby

The first Challenge baby! Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett may no longer be on The Challenge , but their lives off the show have only gotten better. The two met on season 31 of The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018 and originally started out as friends. After a blip or two, Kam and Leroy became an item. And now they are parents.

As reported by E! News , the couple welcomed baby boy Kingston Lee on May17th. Which just so happens to be the day after Leroy’s birthday. Kam gushed, “He completed our little family! Kingston is so perfect to us and I’m just obsessed with him, I never want to put him down. He is the perfect blend of us both.”

She continued, “Being new parents has been great for us. We are such a great team and work so well together. Kingston was completely manifested, and we even knew his name before he was conceived.” Kam explained, “Our birthing experience didn’t go as planned, and I will be sharing my experience with my audience on social media. But ultimately the baby and I were healthy, and I couldn’t have asked for a better birth team!”

Leroy added, “Now that I became a father, all selfishness is out the window. It’s us before me. One of my fears of having kids was not knowing how to take care of him, but since he got here its been like second nature.”

Kingston’s arrival comes a month after Kam and Leroy got engaged . In their joint Instagram post, Kam wrote , “To start out on a dating show to find love which I didn’t at the time, but it lead me to the love of my life. To years of you competing and us finding love on that game. We both found something that we didn’t go looking for & that just came naturally.”

Back in December, they also took to Instagram with the news that Kam was expecting . They shared a holiday-themed photo featuring a sonogram picture to announce . Kam wrote in her caption, “We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive. Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!! Our journey never fails to surprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber & can’t wait to meet our new edition to our fam.”

The couple have kept fans up to date on her pregnancy, sharing everything from maternity photos to taking CPR classes. In her last post before Kingston arrived, Kam wrote, “WOW this journey really flew by so quick. This was truly some of the most important months of my life & I’ll never forget the feeling. Watching my body grow, morning sickness, being closer to Lee , being able to connect with Kingston, eating whatever I want, Not bring too hard on myself, feeling the life inside me… Not one moment was taken for granted.”

