ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Almost half of Americans sleep with pets

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany pets become a member of the family. In fact, according to a new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, almost half (46%) of respondents sleep in the same bed with a pet. And while tales of dogs taking up the whole bed and cats sprawling on pillows are...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Justin Bieber: "My disease is getting worse"

Justin Bieber has announced the cancellation of two scheduled concerts in Toronto. He explained: "I have done everything to get better but my illness is getting worse. It breaks my heart but I will have to cancel my next shows on the orders of the doctors." In 2020, Bieber said...
CELEBRITIES
MedicalXpress

Thalidomide is an effective treatment for abnormal blood vessel formations

The same property of thalidomide that caused birth defects when it was given to pregnant women—the inhibition of blood vessel formation (anti-angiogenesis)—has led to an interest in thalidomide's therapeutic utility in other fields. At the annual conference of the European Society for Human Genetics on Sunday, Professor Miikka Vikkula, from the de Duve Institute, Université catholique de Louvain, Brussels, Belgium, will present results from a study of the use of thalidomide in patients with severe arteriovenous malformations (AVMs). These results, published today in Nature Cardiovascular Research, show a striking reduction in symptoms and a subsequent improvement of quality of life.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Drinking coffee does not hinder the absorption of liquid thyroid medication

Although current product labels and treatment guidelines recommend that patients take thyroid hormone replacement therapy on an empty stomach, new research suggests drinking coffee does not affect the absorption of a liquid formulation of levothyroxine (LT4). A new study conducted by Vertice Pharma confirms the absorption of an oral levothyroxine...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
MedicalXpress

Moderation may disrupt addictive nature of wireless mobile devices and adverse health outcomes

Encouraging moderation, balance and real-life engagement coupled with education may combat the overuse of wireless mobile devices and subsequent adverse health outcomes, according to research being presented Sunday at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. Nidhi Gupta, M.D., founder of KAP Pediatric Endocrinology in Franklin, Tenn.,...
CELL PHONES
MedicalXpress

'Soul relief': Bees help mentally ill on Greek island

On a hillside overlooking the azure blue waters of Greece's Leros island harbor, a small group of workers in protective gear are busy smoking beehives. But these are not ordinary beekeepers. Some of them are patients from the nearby psychiatric hospital, participating in a two-decade project combining therapy with professional fulfillment.
PETS
MedicalXpress

Improving stroke care: What survivors say

New Zealand stroke survivors have told researchers a range of improvements to stroke care is needed, including better access for non-urban residents to specialist stroke care units, improved support and coordination of care after discharge from hospital, better communication, and a focus on providing culturally safe care to Māori.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Pet Owners#Temperature#Dog
MedicalXpress

Endocrine-disrupting chemical exposure in womb impact fear, anxiety behavior in rats

Prenatal exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in everyday products may interfere with the developing offspring's brain, according to a rat study being presented Monday at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. P.S. MohanKumar, Ph.D., professor at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., and colleagues, focused...
ATHENS, GA
MedicalXpress

Study finds long-term 10% weight loss with anti-obesity medications and lifestyle changes

A new study finds overweight and obese people maintained an average weight loss of 10.6% over 3 to 5 years with a program of lifestyle changes in combination with anti-obesity medications. Weight loss of more than 10% provides significant health benefits, according to researchers who are presenting their findings Sunday, June 12 at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga.
ATLANTA, GA
MedicalXpress

Antibiotic-free hydrogen peroxide e-bandages treat wound infections

According to new research by investigators at the Mayo Clinic and Washington State University, e-bandages could be an effective alternative to antibiotics for managing wound infections. The findings are presented at ASM Microbe 2022, the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology. In a recent study conducted in mice,...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
MedicalXpress

Bias may play a role in underdiagnoses of prediabetes

The accurate diagnosis of prediabetes in the primary care setting might depend on a patient's age, BMI, gender, race and certain comorbidities, according to research being presented at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. Prediabetes is reversible through medications and lifestyle changes, and a correct and...
ATLANTA, GA
MedicalXpress

Longer treatment with puberty-delaying medication in transgender youth leads to lower bone mineral density

A longer duration of treatment with puberty-delaying medications among transgender youth is associated with lower bone mineral density, according to a new study that will be presented Sunday at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. The Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guidelines recommend treatment with gonadotropin-releasing hormone...
ATLANTA, GA
MedicalXpress

In utero SARS-CoV-2 exposure tied to neurodevelopmental sequelae

In utero exposure to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is associated with increased neurodevelopmental sequelae in offspring, according to a study published online June 9 in JAMA Network Open. Andrea G. Edlow, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined whether in utero exposure to SARS-CoV-2...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

People who consume too much high fructose corn syrup could be at risk for NAFLD

High fructose consumption should be avoided to prevent the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to research being presented Sunday, June 12 at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. Fructose is a natural sugar present in fruits, fruit juices, certain vegetables and honey. In...
ATLANTA, GA
MedicalXpress

How to quit smoking online

There are any number of support networks online aimed at those with problems they wish to solve. One such problem is the need to quite smoking. Research published in the International Journal of Telemedicine and Clinical Practices, has looked at how useful online health communities are in this effort. The study found that if there is a high level of perceived usefulness, then users will be more inclined to support each other in their efforts to give up their habit.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy