Almost half of Americans sleep with pets

The same property of thalidomide that caused birth defects when it was given to pregnant women—the inhibition of blood vessel formation (anti-angiogenesis)—has led to an interest in thalidomide's therapeutic utility in other fields. At the annual conference of the European Society for Human Genetics on Sunday, Professor Miikka Vikkula, from the de Duve Institute, Université catholique de Louvain, Brussels, Belgium, will present results from a study of the use of thalidomide in patients with severe arteriovenous malformations (AVMs). These results, published today in Nature Cardiovascular Research, show a striking reduction in symptoms and a subsequent improvement of quality of life.

