Andy Cohen Trolls Ramona Singer For Leaking Teresa Guidice’s Wedding Invitation

Andy Cohen is in on the joke that is Ramona Singer , apparently. As fans and Housewives rushed to Andy’s social media pages to wish him a Happy Birthday last week, he didn’t miss an opportunity to shade the chronically confused Housewife for all to see.

According to Page Six, Ramona posted a picture of herself to her grid. In the picture, she is sitting on Andy’s lap in the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse with a caption that read, “Happy happy birthday @bravoandy!! Hope you’re having a fabulous day! Love you! Xo” Andy responded to the well-wishes with a tiny jab. He wrote, “I would be honored for you to leak the location of my next party, Ramona!”

Ramona replied to Andy’s comment with the emoji of a monkey covering its eyes. Has she developed a sense of shame since being slammed for her performance on Real Housewives of New York ? I doubt it.

The comment from Andy to Ramona is a hint toward a developing inside joke. One that may still need some time before it becomes funny. Last week, fans of RHONJ were given the details about who would and who wouldn’t be attending Teresa’s wedding ceremony. Invitations went out, and we now know Kenya Moore and LuAnn De Lesseps will be standing next to the bride!

More awkwardly, Ramona used her invitation to Teresa’s ceremony as a moment to brag on her Instagram. Talk about declasse. She showed the invitation in all its glory. Date, time, location, and wedding registry included!

“I just got the most exotic, glamorous wedding invitation I’ve ever received in my life. And trust me, I receive a lot,” Ramona boasted in her video. She then turned her phone to show her invite adding, “This is a lucite invitation that was presented on top of this gift box.”

Ramona essentially revealed to us all that the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG will marry Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6th. The affair will take place at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ. The dress code will be black tie. At least, those were the plans. maybe things will change now.

Teresa deactivated the wedding site real quick after the leak. But it wasn’t quick enough. We now know, among other household Bravo names, Dina Manzo , Kyle Richards , and Dorinda Medley will be at the event.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

