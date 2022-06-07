ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Will anti-abortionists use ‘uterus surveillance’ against women in the US? | Arwa Mahdawi

By Arwa Mahdawi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFKPE_0g33PiW800
Protesters at the Defend Roe v Wade Emergency March in San Francisco, US, last month Photograph: Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

If you are looking for a cheerful column that will make you giggle and distract you from everything that is wrong with the world, click away now. This week I have nothing but doom, gloom and data trackers for you. If you are hoping to sink into a well of existential despair, maybe let out a few screams into the void, then you’ve come to the right place.

Here goes: the US supreme court, as you are no doubt aware, is expected to overturn Roe v Wade and the federal right to an abortion very soon. At least 13 Republican-led states have “ trigger laws ” in place, which means that the moment Roe is overruled, abortion will be fully or partly banned. Other states will follow suit. According to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research organisation, 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion when Roe falls.

Perhaps you are the glass half-full sort. Perhaps you are thinking: “Well, at least people can travel to a state where abortion is legal.” Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. There are the obvious logistical and financial constraints, for one thing. Then there’s the fact that we live in a world of mass surveillance: pretty much everything we do these days leaves a digital footprint – one that anti-abortion extremists will not hesitate to weaponise. One Democratic senator has described the potential of new technology to track down and punish anyone who might even be thinking of having an abortion as “ uterus surveillance ”. Expect to see a big rise in this, not least because some anti-abortion states are providing financial incentives to snitch on your fellow citizens. Texas, for example, has passed “bounty hunter” laws promising at least $10,000 to individuals who help enforce the abortion ban by successfully suing an abortion provider.

To be fair, there’s nothing new about uterus surveillance. Anti-abortion activists may be stuck in the past when it comes to reproductive rights, but they have always been adept at using modern technology to further their goals. One tactic they’ve used for decades is standing outside clinics and recording the licence plates of anyone who enters. As far back as 1993 , extremists were tracing the people connected to those licence plates, obtaining their phone numbers, then calling up to harass them. Years ago tracing someone took a bit of time and effort. Nowadays, you can look up someone’s personal information with the click of a button and a small fee.

The wonders of the modern world mean there are a mind-boggling number of ways in which you can now identify anyone who might be thinking about an abortion. To begin with, there’s location data. Vice media recently reported that a data location company is selling information related to Planned Parenthood facilities (many of which provide abortions). The data shows where groups of people visiting the locations came from, how long they stayed and where they went afterwards. That data is aggregated so it doesn’t provide the names of individuals; however, de-anonymising this sort of information is not very difficult. There is plenty of evidence that location data is almost never anonymous .

Period-tracking apps, which are used by millions of people, are also a worrying source of potentially incriminating information in a post-Roe world. Experts have warned that rightwing organisations could buy data from these apps and use it to prove that someone was pregnant then had an abortion. Your text messages could also be used against you, as could your browser history. Indeed, authorities in Mississippi have already used a woman’s online search for abortion pills to indict her for second-degree murder after she miscarried. That happened in 2018; imagine what is going to happen in a post-Roe world. Speaking of which, I’ve just realised I Googled the word “abortion” 100 times while researching this. I’m off to scrub my search history.

  • Arwa Mahdawi is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How men can be better allies in the fight for reproductive rights

As the conversation about abortion rages, it strikes me that I have never heard a man tell his abortion story publicly. The emphasis on disclosure when it comes to abortion means that we have become used to hearing women’s stories. But what, if you’ll forgive me for ironically borrowing a well-worn phrase, about the men? We hear a lot, too much, from men who are anti-abortion, and little from those who support it, or who have benefited from it.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
The Guardian

If America fails to punish its insurrectionists, it could see a wave of domestic terror

The last time the United States failed to properly punish insurrectionists, they went on to form the Ku Klux Klan, unleash a reign of murderous domestic terrorism, and re-establish formal white supremacy in much of the country for more than 100 years. As the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack begins televised hearings this week, the lessons from the post-civil war period offer an ominous warning for this moment and where we go from here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#The Us Supreme Court#Mass Surveillance#Protest#Republican#The Guttmacher Institute#Democratic
Salon

Sotomayor: SCOTUS just “immunized” feds from liability “no matter how egregious the misconduct”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A ruling by the right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday "will have far-reaching consequences" for people who accuse federal agents of violating their constitutional rights, the ACLU warned after the court ruled against a man who wanted to sue a U.S. Border Patrol agent who entered his property without a warrant and used excessive force.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Justin Bieber cancels shows after half of face left paralysed by virus

Justin Bieber has cancelled a series of shows on his latest tour after a virus caused “full paralysis” on one side of his face. The Canadian popstar said he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after a virus had damaged the nerves in his ear. He said he was suffering a “pretty serious” case in a video he posted to his Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
The Guardian

Since I moved in, my boyfriend will only sleep in our bed twice a week

I recently moved in with my boyfriend of just over a year. We were both clear from the outset we really value our personal space, and needed a bedroom each. Since we moved in together, it’s become clear that we have very different feelings about spending the night together. My boyfriend doesn’t want to spend more than two nights a week together. For me, the optimum number of nights apart is two or three a week, max.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Paapa Essiedu on grief, doubt and fury at Boris Johnson: ‘Bigotry is the backbone of his character’

Paapa Essiedu greets me at his local caff in London. He has a cold drink in his hand, and a bag featuring Basquiat-style daubings hangs over one shoulder. Essiedu is wearing huge shades, black nail varnish, a designer T-shirt that translates Jamaican patois into the Queen’s English, an open shirt and the coolest two-tone raincoat you’ve ever seen. He seems eye-poppingly confident.
WORLD
The Guardian

How was the first January 6 hearing? Our panel weighs in

Francine Prose: ‘We narrowly escaped a far worse disaster’. There’s a very particular, very specific chill we feel when our worst suspicions have been confirmed, when our darkest fears and imaginings turn out to be mere shadows of reality. I – and many others, I assume – felt that chill while watching the first installment of the report on the hearings of the House Select Committee on the January 6 insurrection.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

313K+
Followers
77K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy