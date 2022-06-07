ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Four Suffolk County Store Clerks Accused Of Selling E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors

By Joe Lombardi
 5 days ago
Valero gas station on Main Street in West Sayville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Four Long Island store clerks have been accused of selling e-liquid nicotine to minors.

In response to community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation Monday, June 6 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. into the sale of e-liquid nicotine to minors during which numerous businesses were checked for compliance.

Those charged with endangering the welfare of a child are:

  • Kenny Rubio, age 26, of Brentwood, employed at Island Hookah, located at 291West Main St., Sayville.
  • Silvia Landaverve, age 37, of Uniondale, employed at Pop Smoke Shop, located at 1709 Montauk Highway, Bellport.
  • Md Shawn, age 29, of Patchogue, employed at Conoco gas station, located at 626 Route 112, Medford.
  • Mohammad Iqubel, age 29, of Elmont, employed at Valero gas station, located at 255 Main St.,West Sayville.

Police said the following establishments all refused to sell e-liquid nicotine to a minor:

  • Patchogue Husco gas station, 700 South Country Road Patchogue
  • BP gas station, 62 Montauk Highway, Blue Point
  • Beer and Smoke Convenience, 25 Patchogue Yaphank Road, East Patchogue
  • Our Coastal Bayport Inc. gas station, 824 Montauk Highway, Bayport

The clerks were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central in Islip on Friday, June 24.

