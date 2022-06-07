Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Move Out Of Their House

Moving on and out. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their divorce in mid March, after revealing that they separated a month prior. The split seems amicable enough and in the three months following their split, t he couple have continued to live together . But now it’s time for the Vanderpump Rules stars to take the next step and find different residences.

As reported by Us Weekly , Katie and Tom both posted to social media about moving out of their home. Katie wrote on her Instagram stories, “Update … in case you’re wondering … I just live amongst a sea of boxes. Moving in 2 days.” Tom posted his own photo featuring their dogs amongst moving boxes and wrote, “Children of divorce.”

Even after their divorce news, Katie and Tom tried very hard to maintain a positive relationship. They went out to have drinks together and even attended former castmate Stassi Schroeder’ s Italian wedding without issue. Katie has noted that they were determined to stay friends through it all. In April, Katie shared, “I think that we really can remain friends. Like, our friendship is really the core of our relationship. That’s kind of what’s carried us through and this far and everything. We just really, genuinely have a great bond.”

Adding to the vibe that things are still harmonious despite their breakup, Katie stated, “We own a home together. We’re going to sell our house, but we have some repairs that we’re doing. We have to get it ready to sell.” She then added, “We’re not sleeping in bed together. It’s working, it’s peaceful.”

For his part, Tom has blamed himself for the demise of their relationship and praised Katie in the process. Back in April, he said of continuing to wear his wedding ring, “I don’t want to seem like I’m clinging onto something, but the reason I kept wearing it is because A) it’s a beautiful ring and B) I still have a great love and admiration for Katie. I love her with all my heart.” He continued, “Katie’s been so f—king great. I hate the word accommodating. It sounds so sterile, but she’s been amazing. We’ve been respectful of each other’s boundaries. But she’s my girl. Even though we’re separated, I would do anything for her.”

The couple bought the almost $2 million home in 2019. One year later, VPR was turned upside down with the news of key cast members Stassi and Kristen Doute being fired. While the show continued, Katie and Tom kept their marriage troubles under wraps . And despite much speculation about the future of VPR, the former couple are expected to film together for season 10.

