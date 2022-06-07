ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luann de Lesseps And Sonja Morgan Are Reportedly Getting Their Own Show

By Kay
 5 days ago
New show alert! We’ve already spoken ad nauseam about how terrible the last season of Real Housewives of New York was. Fans have dissected every aspect of what went wrong . Ultimately, the reunion was scrapped and Bravo announced that the RHONY would be split into two franchises . One, a RHONY reboot with a presumably new cast. And two, RHONY Legacy for possible OGs and former fan favs.

But now two RHONY fan favs are set to star in an all new show, according to Page Six . Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan have allegedly signed on to do a Simple Life- style reality show. While nothing has been confirmed by the powers that be, sources close to production shared the details. Much like the popular Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reality series, Sonja and Lu will mingle with us everyday plebes. It will likely be set in Middle America, far removed from the glitz and glamour of their current lives.

Sources indicate that the paperwork is already signed and filming will begin in July. The show has yet to be named and is still technically in development. But all signs indicate that the show has the green light.

Lu made waves when she joined the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip , which did well with fans. Sonja hasn’t been a part of any spin off prior. And this would obviously be the first time the two would be fronting a show together. The series will also be the first spin off from RHONY that doesn’t involve Bethenny Frankel .

An insider revealed, “ Luann and Sonja of course will be their fabulous selves and each episode will have them interacting with the locals. They don’t know the locations yet, but it’s going to be somewhere like Kansas or Nebraska, not some hipster Southern town. [Executives] have been holding the locations even from the gals until the last minute.” The show is expected to be about 10 episodes long and feature celerity guest stars.

This would obviously be big news in the RHONY world as casting is still struggling to make the next season happen. Back in April, rumors started that production was having a hard time finding a new cast . And outside of Jill Zarin begging for a spot on social media , we haven’t heard much coming out of RHONY Legacy . Although the same sources for this story indicate that Lu and Sonja will be a part of the cast.

It remains unknown when this new Lu and Sonja production will air and if it will be on Bravo or Peacock. But initial reactions on social media are overwhelmingly positive. It sounds like this show might be just what we needed.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS NEW SHOW? WOULD YOU WATCH? DID YOU WATCH THE SIMPLE LIFE? DO YOU WANT TO SEE LU AND SONJA ON RHONY LEGACY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Luann de Lesseps And Sonja Morgan Are Reportedly Getting Their Own Show appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 3

