ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayville, NY

Alert Issued For Missing Bayville Man

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man.

Nassau County resident Neil Newman, age 68, of Bayville, was reported missing on Monday, June 6.

Newman was last seen leaving his group home on Bayville Avenue, according to the Nassau County Police.

He is described as a being 5-foot-6 with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants, a green sweater, and black sneakers.

His possible destination is unknown at this time, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding Newman to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Fairfax Man Missing For Weeks Under 'Unusual Circumstances'

Police are seeking help in locating a missing 53-year-old man in Fairfax.Juan Ward was last seen at 12:47 p.m. on May 25 on the 12500 block of Dillingham Square in Woodbridge. Police said that Ward was missing under "unusual circumstances."He is 5’11” and 185lbs with black/grey hair, brown eyes, we…
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Daily Voice

Police In Western Massachusetts Search For Missing Teen

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy who is believed to be in the Western Massachusetts area. Authorities in Berkshire County are searching for Michael McCaul, who was last seen by his family on Thursday, June 9, according to a report from the Pittsfield Police Department on Sunday, June 12.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bayville, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing Norfolk Home

A 33-year-old New York man is accused of burglarizing a Connecticut home. Police responded to a report of a burglary in the Litchfield County town of Norfolk at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, according to Connecticut State Police. At the scene, troopers found a hammer and crowbar used...
NORFOLK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Long Island#Island Man#The Nassau County Police
Daily Voice

Two Shot Near City Of Newburgh Bar

Two Hudson Valley residents were hospitalized after a shooting near a bar in the region. Police in Orange County received an alert about shots fired in the area of El Tropical Bar, located on Mill Street in the city of Newburgh, at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, according to authorities.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Man Drowns In Pool At Huntington Station Home

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The 73-year-old man was found at the bottom of a pool at his residence in Huntington Station located at Kelsey Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. Thursday, June 9, Suffolk County Police said. He was transported to Huntington Hospital where...
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Stafford Crash

A man and woman were both killed in a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened in Tolland County around 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 10 in Stafford, in the area of Route 190 (Buckley Highway) and Fenton Road. Upon police and EMS arrival,...
STAFFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Accused Of Stealing 1,000 Gallons Of Cooking Oil In Old Saybrook

Two New York men are facing charges after authorities said they stole more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil in Connecticut and then led police on a pursuit. The owner of Pizza Palace Restaurant in Middlesex County called police at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, to report that he had interrupted the theft of cooking oil at his restaurant, according to the Old Saybrook Police Department.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old From Greenlawn Killed In Crash On East Northport Roadway

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 9 in East Northport. A 23-year-old was operating a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Larkfield Road when he collided with a 2019 Honda Accord that was leaving the parking lot in front of 402 Larkfield Road, Suffolk County Police said.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
Daily Voice

IDs Of Bayonne Brothers Who Drowned In Pool Released

A pair of brothers who drowned in a Bayonne pool this week have been identified by NBC News. Jack Jiang, 16, and Chu Ming Zheng, 19, were in the deep end of a Lincoln Community School pool being monitored by three lifeguards when they were spotted in distress, local police said.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

MS-13 Member Sentenced For Massapequa Park Preserve Murder

An MS-13 gang member of Long Island has been sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for the murder of a 19-year-old man at an area park preserve in 2017. Kevin Granados-Coreas, age 23, a/k/a "Lonely," of Hempstead, was sentenced on Friday, June 10, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
290K+
Followers
44K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy