Alert Issued For Missing Bayville Man

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man.

Nassau County resident Neil Newman, age 68, of Bayville, was reported missing on Monday, June 6.

Newman was last seen leaving his group home on Bayville Avenue, according to the Nassau County Police.

He is described as a being 5-foot-6 with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored sweatpants, a green sweater, and black sneakers.

His possible destination is unknown at this time, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding Newman to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

