Runaway Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into Building In Berks County: Officials

At the scene. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Western Berks Fire Department

A tractor-trailer plowed through the cinder block wall of a building in Berks County, authorities said.

The unattended vehicle came crashing through the office building on the 4600 block of Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township around 2:45 a.m. Monday, June 6, according to the Western Berks Fire Department.

The driver assumed the vehicle was in park when it rolled across Penn Avenue, striking a utility pole and a parked car before crashing into the structure, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Township police, fire rescue, and EMS were on the scene for around two and a half hours.

