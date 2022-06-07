5 businesses, renovations coming to Katy

During a June 8 meeting, Houston City Council approved an ordinance that increases the property tax exemption from $160,000 to $260,000 for city residents who are age 65 or older and certain residents with disabilities. The increase is applied to the appraised value of a resident's homestead and will go into effect for the 2022 tax year—for tax bills that go out in October—as well as for future years.

