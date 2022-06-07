ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 businesses, renovations coming to Katy

By Sierra Rozen
 5 days ago
Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Katy? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department...

Hardman wins Conroe City Council Place 3 seat

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a comment from Harry Hardman on June 12. With all election day votes in for the city of Conroe runoff elections, Harry Hardman has won the race for Conroe City Council Place 3, according to unofficial results from Montgomery County. Hardman garnered 61.02% of the votes cast, or 1,462 votes.
CONROE, TX
Houston increases property tax exemption amount for disabled residents, seniors

During a June 8 meeting, Houston City Council approved an ordinance that increases the property tax exemption from $160,000 to $260,000 for city residents who are age 65 or older and certain residents with disabilities. The increase is applied to the appraised value of a resident's homestead and will go into effect for the 2022 tax year—for tax bills that go out in October—as well as for future years.
HOUSTON, TX
Phat Eatery announces new location for The Woodlands

Katy-based Malaysian restaurant Phat Eatery announced it will be expanding to a second location in the Grogans Mill retail center in early 2023. According to a news release, the new location will more than double the original location's footprint at 7,800 square feet, and favorites including flaky roti canai, satay skewers, Kerabu prawn, curry laksa, sizzling egg tofu, Malaysian curry chicken and beef rendang, along with stir-fried noodles, specialty fried rice, and a range of seafood and vegetable dishes will come to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Sugar Land to launch resident portal

The city of Sugar Land will launch a new self-service portal for its residents on June 14, according to a May 31 news release. The launch is an an initiative to provide open, easy access to city government and use smart solutions to improve services, the release states. The portal...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Clearwater Express Wash opens Woodforest location

Clearwater Express Wash opened its Woodforest location at 768 Fish Creek Thoroughfare, Montgomery, on June 1, according to a representative of the business. The car wash chain is offering its usual wash menu and unlimited express pass. 936-588-5780. www.clearwaterexpresswash.com. Reporter, xxConroe/Montgomery. Maegan joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in...
Sugar Sugar set to open in Montgomery

Sugar Sugar will open June 10. Located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 150, Montgomery, Sugar Sugar is a candy store where customers can purchase an array of gummies, chocolate or nostalgia. There will also be truffles, ice cream and old fashioned sodas for sale. 832-877-6881. www.sugarsugar.store.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Spring ISD offers free summer lunches, breakfast for children age 18 and younger

On June 6, Spring ISD began offering free breakfast and lunch to all children age 18 and younger as well as enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old. According to a June 3 district news release, the meals are being provided at no cost to SISD through the Summer Food Service Program—a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. Families do not have to apply, register or provide identification to participate in the summer meal program.
SPRING, TX
Houston, TX
