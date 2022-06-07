ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brit tourist, 23, falls to his death from historic sea wall cannon in Spanish holiday resort after night out

By Felix Allen
 5 days ago

A BRITISH tourist plunged to his death after climbing on a cannon in Spain in the early hours of this morning, police said.

The holidaymaker, 23, is said to have scaled the historic gun pointing out to sea after a night out in Sitges, near Barcelona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Bh6p_0g33Opuq00
The tourist fell from this cannon overlooking the sea in Sitges, Spain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaqJJ_0g33Opuq00
Police said the holidaymaker fell from the historic gun and landed on rocks

Horrified pals reportedly watched as he lost his balance, fell on coastal rocks below and ended up in the sea just after 3am.

Emergency services including a medical helicopter were dispatched but they could not save him.

Police said the dead Briton was with two other people at the time, reports La Vanguardia.

The Mossos d'Esquadra police said: "Everything seems to indicate this was an accidental death."

The Briton and his two friends had reportedly spent a few days on holiday in Sitges, a popular beach resort and nightlife spot 25 miles from the Catalan capital.

An FCDO spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British National who died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The cannon stands next to San Bartolome y Santa Tecla church on a lookout called the Baluard - the gateway to the old town.

It is a replica of an original 18th-century gun, which had to be removed after 200 years because of the corrosive effect of sea spray.

It is the only one remaining of six coastal batteries that once protected the town.

In April 1797, the guns were fired in a battle with two British frigates trying to capture merchant ships anchored off the coast.

After four hours of cannon fire, the British ships withdrew defeated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTPyq_0g33Opuq00
The gun stands on the sea wall next to San Bartolome y Santa Tecla church
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUZAv_0g33Opuq00
Sitges is a popular beach resort 25 miles from Barcelona Credit: Newsflash

