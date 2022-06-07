ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Name Released in Fatal Accident Taking Place in Rome Monday Morning

By Marc Summers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurner McCall Boulevard, between East 12th Street and East 8th Street in Rome, was closed down for approximately two hours...

Comments / 7

Victim in Fatal Friday Night Accident Identified

Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader has released the name of the victim in Friday’s fatal single vehicle crash on Halls Valley Drive in Trion – as Joshua Brown, age 35, of a Ridgeway Drive address in Trion. It remains unclear exactly what caused Brown to lose control of the motor scooter he was driving.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Troopers Respond to Three Separate Auto Accidents in Cherokee County on Saturday

Alabama State Troopers responded to three separate automobile accidents Saturday in Cherokee County – none of which involved injuries. The first was a minor two-vehicle accident on County Road 147 around 9:50am – and following that at 5:00pm – there was a single-vehicle mishap involving a 2022 Toyota Four Runner on Alabama Highway 9 – and at 11:40 that night there was a two-vehicle wreck involving a Ford Truck and a Kia on Alabama Highway 35.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
State Troopers Investigating Single-Vehicle Wreck in Etowah County

One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Etowah County late Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the male driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 lost control of the vehicle – struck a guardrail, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree. The wreck took place around 11:30pm and it’s believed the driver suffered a medical condition while behind the wheel.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Collinsville Teenager Arrested Following “Road Rage” Incident

Reports have now been released regarding a “road rage” incident recently occurring in Chattooga County, Georgia. The matter, which took place last Sunday, June 5th, ended with an Alabama teenager being arrested for discharging a firearm at a passing vehicle. A call came into Chattooga 9-1-1 from a...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
Girl dies, woman critically injured in West Point Lake drowning

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – A teenage girl from LaGrange has died, and the woman remains in critical condition after a drowning incident Saturday, On June 11, 2022, at 1:57 PM. Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, along with Troup County Fire Department and Troup County AMR, were dispatched to West Point Lake near […]
Fatal Motor Scooter crash in Trion

According to a report by WZQZ Radio, Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader confirmed that there was a fatality in a crash on Halls Valley Drive in Trion on Friday evening. Sheriff Schrader reported that a 35-year-old Joshua Brown, of Ridgeway Drive, Trion was the victim of a single-vehicle motor scooter crash.
TRION, GA
One Dead in Trion, Georgia Crash Friday Night

Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader has now confirmed that there was a fatality in a single vehicle crash on Halls Valley Drive in Trion Friday evening. Details of the accident have yet to be released. We’ll have more information as it becomes available. (WZQZ Chattooga County Radio)
TRION, GA
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Sunday, June 12th

Jimmy Fife, age 52 of Centre – HOLD for another agency;. Alan Adams, age 45 of Gadsden – Failure to Appear/Speeding;. Angel Slayton, age 38 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear on prior charges of Domestic Violence 3rd Degree and Driving on a Revoked License. Currently...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Highway 278 Re-Opened Around 10:30 Friday Night

(Photos courtesy of Cherokee County Office of Emergency & Homeland Security) Highway 278 surrounding roads were re-opened at around 10:30 Friday night. Alabama Highway 278, along with a number of county roads, had to be shut down for most of the day Friday, following an 18-wheeler rollover near County Rooad 126, just before 8:00 that morning. The wreck resulted in the tanker springing what was described as a “small leak”; the tanker was reportedly hauling around 80,000 pounds of Anhydrous Ammonia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
34 Year Old Man Arrested After Brandishing a Hatchet

A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a hatchet, breaking a vase – and then telling his grandmother “I’m going to bust all the windows out” . Deputies responded to a residence on the Lyerly Highway on Wednesday – and...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Man Reportedly Takes Own Life Following Bizarre Series of Events in Rainbow City Friday Night

It appears a man shot himself following a police chase, and a bizarre series of events, that left one person wounded in Rainbow City Friday night. According to a post on the Rainbow City Police Facebook page a number of personnel from various law enforcement agencies were dispatched to three different locations just after 9:30pm, and continued to work the incidents until well after midnight. Rainbow City Mayor Joe Taylor said the authorities were investigating a house fire, a shooting in the Lister Ferry Road area and a shooting following a chase. Taylor said that a woman was wounded after a man apparently set fire to a home and then began shooting at passing cars; the man, whose name has not yet been released, managed to carjack a vehicle and attempted to flee until police caught sight of the car.
RAINBOW CITY, AL
“Hit and Run” Wreck Reported on Alexis Road Thursday Morning

We had a report of a “Hit and Run” wreck occurring in Centre on Thursday morning. According to reports, there was a two-vehicle accident taking place on Alexis Road in front of Larry’s Towing just after 9:00am – with one of the vehicles leaving the scene. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident.
CENTRE, AL
2 Vehicle Accident Occurred on County Road 24 Thursday Afternoon

UPDATED: At approx. 4:00pm Thursday we received reports of a 2 vehicle accident that took place on County Road 24 and County Road 19. There were two confirmed injuries who were taken to the Rome Trauma Center for treatment. Alabama State Troopers as well as the Mt. Weisner Fire Department,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
UPDATE: Georgia deputies find missing Coweta County 2-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Update:Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been found safe, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Initial report: The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has issued an AMBER Alert for an abducted 2-year-old. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Deaths of mother, 1-year-old girl stun Newton County neighbors

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A father abducted his 1-year-old daughter, then shot and killed the child's mother Saturday in Newton County before turning his gun on the child and himself on Sunday morning in Clayton County, according to law enforcement. Investigators said they're still trying to figure out what triggered the violence, turning a quiet Covington neighborhood into the scene of a bloody nightmare.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

