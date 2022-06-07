ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as tech stocks weigh

 5 days ago

June 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, weighed by technology stocks, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting this week for cues on monetary policy tightening.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.17 points, or 0.43%, at 20,728.92.

Reuters

U.S. bond funds see biggest weekly outflows in four weeks

June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds witnessed massive outflows in the week to June 8 after a weekly inflow, as a better-than-estimated payrolls report made the case for a faster pace of interest rate hikes. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors withdrew $7.61 billion out of U.S. bond funds...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian stocks slump amid risks from U.S. CPI, China COVID struggle

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks sank on Monday and bond yields ticked higher, as red-hot U.S. inflation reignited worries about even more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, and a COVID-19 warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth. Chinese blue chips dropped 0.84%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng suffered...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX rattled by red-hot U.S inflation, Thai baht bucks trend

* Indonesian rupiah down 0.8%, hits lowest in 3 weeks * Won down 1.5%, set for worst session since April 21 * Thai c.bank calls for gradual rate hikes By Savyata Mishra June 13 (Reuters) - The Thai baht steadied on Monday after its central bank signalled gradual rate hikes to curb rising inflation, while other Asian currencies were hit by a double whammy of unexpectedly hot U.S. inflation and fears of an economic slowdown in China. Indonesian rupiah fell 0.8% to its lowest since May 24, while the South Korean won underperformed most of its peers with a 1.5% drop, slipping for the third session in row. The baht pared early losses to trade largely steady, after its central bank governor suggested that rate hikes won't be delayed for too long given the continued increase in inflation in the Southeast Asian country. Last week, the central bank left its key rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5% in a 4-3 split vote. "The BoT (Bank of Thailand) has presented a marked shift in their policy statement with explicit recognition of demand side pressures and signalling that very accommodative monetary conditions is less needed," Vishnu Varathan, a strategist with Mizuho Bank said. Consumer prices in the U.S. accelerated in May, dashing hopes that inflation had peaked, and had investors scrambling to price in an even steeper rate-hike path by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation. This drove up the U.S. dollar, pressurising other regional currencies, with the Malaysian ringgit falling 0.3%, the Indian rupee down 0.5% and a 0.4% slip in the Philippine peso. Central banks' efforts to raise interest rates to curtail inflation will remain in focus this week. Overseas, the Fed and the Bank of England are expected to raise rates at their meetings later in the week, while other central banks have turned more hawkish in the past month, underscored by bigger-than-expected rate hikes from India and Australia. Additionally, investors were also concerned about a resumption in COVID-19 lockdown in China. Beijing's most populous district Chaoyang announced three rounds of mass testing to quell a "ferocious" COVID-19 outbreak that emerged last week, shortly after the city relaxed curbs imposed during an outbreak in April. Stock markets in South Korea slumped 3% while those in Jakarta and India tumbled over 2%. Malaysia and Thailand shares followed suit, down about 1.2% and 1.6% respectively. Globally, "more volatility is expected in the markets in the coming week, with stocks likely to face selling pressure and bond yields possibly inching higher," OCBC analysts said in a note. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 22.1 bps at 2.925% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.7 bps at 7.287%​​ ** Indonesia's central bank will continue to strengthen its rupiah stabilisation measures as part of its policy mix and it expects the currency to be stable due to a low current account deficit forecast, a senior official said on Monday ​​ ** The Philippine central bank's monetary policy actions are not tied to the decisions of the United States' Federal Reserve, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0415 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.46 -14.7 <.N2 -2.64 -6.11 8 25> China <CNY=CFX -0.46 -5.70 <.SS -1.11 -10.7 S> EC> 5 India -0.49 -4.97 <.NS -2.60 -9.07 EI> Indones -0.75 -2.80 <.JK -2.12 5.39 ia SE> Malaysi -0.29 -5.64 <.KL -1.62 -6.24 a SE> Philipp -0.38 -4.25 <.PS -0.89 -9.14 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -1.47 -7.69 <.KS -3.04 -15.4 C> 11> 7 Singapo -0.21 -2.98 <.ST -0.62 1.23 re I> Taiwan -0.54 -6.91 <.TW -2.41 -11.8 II> 3 Thailan -0.10 -4.07 <.SE -1.22 -2.71 d TI> (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
MARKETS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Investors flee 2-year Treasuries on inflation shock

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasuries dropped sharply in Asia on Monday as investors scrambled to price in an even steeper rate-hike path to tame inflation and worried that rapidly tightening financial conditions could severely dent the world’s biggest economy. Two-year Treasury yields rose as far as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
Reuters

Rising prices may turn Fed into reluctant villain

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The nice-guy central banker has no place in a world of high inflation. Consumer prices in the United States jumped by a forecast-busting 8.6% in May, year-over-year. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell now has little choice but to go bigger on rate hikes, inflicting more pain on people already struggling with high food and gas prices. Doing so is long-term rational, and short-term villainous.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold prised off 1-month high as U.S. bond yields rise

June 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday from a one-month high scaled earlier in the session, as red-hot U.S. inflation data lifted Treasury yields and tempered the appeal of safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,864.27 per ounce, as of 0535 GMT. U.S. gold futures also...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Crypto firm Celsius pauses all transfers, withdrawals as markets tumble

June 13 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lending firm Celsius Network will pause withdrawals and transfers between accounts due to "extreme market conditions", the company said on Monday, in the latest sign of pressure in the crypto industry. Bitcoin extended earlier declines after Celsius's announcement, falling more than 6% to as low...
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets underperform EM peers, Brazil real leads fall

* Brazil real eyes worst week in over two years * Red-hot U.S. inflation sparks dollar rally * Peru's sol afloat after rate hike By Shreyashi Sanyal June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday, set to end the week with declines far greater than those if its emerging market peers, with Brazil's real leading losses on worries of lockdowns in China and red-hot inflation boosting the dollar. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell over 3% by 1436 GMT, and eyed declines of 8%. Equities were headed for their sharpest weekly fall in more than 19 months. The broader emerging markets stocks index shed 0.8% for the week. Worries of slowing demand from major trading partner, China has hurt markets in Latin America, as Shanghai announced new COVID-19 lockdown measures this week. Rising inflationary pressures along with more aggressive central bank policies from developed world central bank have also pushed investors away from riskier assets such as those in emerging markets. The MSCI's currencies index dropped 1.4% on Friday and 3% for the week, marking their worst performance since late September 2020. A red-hot reading on U.S. consumer prices for the month of May, not only boosted the dollar but also solidified bets of more tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Some of the Latam countries are sensitive to tightening of financial conditions globally and given that we saw the stock market in the U.S. having a hard time in part because of the Fed, that's something that is also affecting the Latam region," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank. Markets around the globe will be looking out for the U.S. Fed policy decision next week, where the central bank is expected to hike lending rates by 50 basis-points and continue with it. Brazil's real touched 5 to the dollar at one point during the day. The currency's 4.7% for the week, leading declines among Latam peers and marking its worst weekly decline in over two years. Next week also marks Brazil's central bank move. A Reuters poll showed it is set to deliver a 50 basis points rate increase on Wednesday to finalize a long tightening cycle against unbridled inflation that is beginning to see some results. Brazilian stocks fell 1.8%, with state-run oil company Petrobras down 3% after it received a court decision ordering it to halt talks with Petroreconcavo and Eneva SA for the sale of its Bahia-Terra cluster. Brazil's government on Thursday night moved forward with its bid to privatize Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, as it priced a share offering through which its stake in the company is set to be diluted. Shares of the company tumbled 5%. Lower commodity prices also hurt other Latin American currencies. Chile's peso slipped 1.6% on lower copper prices, while falling oil prices hurt Colombia's peso, which dropped 1.7%. The Mexican peso fell 1.2%, while Peru's sol gained 0.1% as it was supported by an interest rate hike by its central bank overnight. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.57 -1.37 MSCI LatAm 2238.01 -3.11 Brazil Bovespa 105048.09 -1.91 Mexico IPC 48666.68 -1.27 Chile IPSA 5151.30 -0.64 Argentina MerVal 87985.61 -0.995 Colombia COLCAP 1524.18 -0.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9999 -1.71 Mexico peso 19.9140 -1.29 Chile peso 838.3 -1.60 Colombia peso 3907.1 -1.75 Peru sol 3.7401 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 121.7800 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 206 0.97 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
WORLD
