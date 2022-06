Alexa Bliss wants to win Money in the Bank for the second time in her career and she has already stated which Championship she would challenge for should she win. Alexa Bliss has captured every main roster WWE accolade possible with the exception of a Royal Rumble victory. In 2018, she successfully won Money in the Bank and cashed in her briefcase later that evening to defeat Nia Jax for the WWE Raw Women's Championship. On that evening, she cost Ronda Rousey a chance to become WWE Raw Women's Champion. Rousey is currently the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and Alexa Bliss has already stated that if she wins money in the bank this year, she will not be going after Ronda Rousey.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO