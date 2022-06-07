ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Velveeta launches cheese-scented nail polish

(WJW) – If you want your hands to smell like cheese, Velveeta has launched a new product you’ll want to get your hands on… or rather on your hands.

Velveeta is debuting cheese-scented nail polish, “La Dolce Velveeta.” The company says the nail polish is “all about stepping out in a confident, unapologetic way to show the world that you’re living a life filled with outrageous pleasure.” The limited-edition nail polish includes a red and yellow nail polish duo. You can also add on nail stickers.

Wendy’s offering new Frosty flavor for limited time

“Velveeta is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy – nail polish,” Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company Kelsey Rice said.

    Courtesy: Velveeta
    Courtesy: Velveeta
    Courtesy: Velveeta
    Courtesy: Velveeta

The nail polish is available exclusively on Amazon and NailsInc.com. The nail polish duo will set customers back about $15 with the nail stickers around $5.

