June 11--Gospel Sing in Lyons

Mrs. Lucretia Neely Atkins, age 86, of Augusta, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah after an extended illness. She was a native of Richmond County, a 1953 graduate of Hephzibah High School and lived in Richmond County most of her life. She and her late husband were the owners and operators of Cretia’s Country Kitchen in Hephzibah. She was a member of Berlin Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking and gardening. She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Baxley “Pete” Atkins, Jr.; her daughter, Vera Atkins Hanley; her parents, Benjamin James Neely and Miriam Irene Price Neely; and her brother, Franklin Delano Neely.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO