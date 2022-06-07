Starting Tuesday, you’ll have to drive slower on this east Pierce County highway

Washington State Patrol (KIRO 7)

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Starting Tuesday, east Pierce County commuters will have to slow down, according to the state Department of Transportation.

That’s because new speed limits will take effect on state Route 162 between Orting and South Prairie. The previous speed limit through the area was 50 miles per hour.

The new speeds:

30 miles per hour between mileposts 10.31 and 10.34 through the city of Orting.

45 miles per hour between mileposts 10.34 and 17.25 in the Orting area and South Prairie.

The reduced speeds are enforceable as soon as the new speed limit signs are posted.

The changes are the result of a WSDOT speed limit study.

This story was originally published by The News Tribune.

