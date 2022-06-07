ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay has new wedding ‘joke’ after marrying Veronika Khomyn

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

2022 has a nice ring to it — as newlywed Sean McVay can attest to.

The Super Bowl-winning Rams head coach married his longtime fiancée, Veronika Khomyn, on Saturday , nearly three years after getting engaged. And while the COVID-19 pandemic may have initially paused their nuptials, McVay joked Monday during SiriusXM’s Town Hall event that there was another reason for the delay.

“I’ve been engaged for what seems like an eternity. We got engaged in 2019 and that was after we had lost the Super Bowl. So it was fun with all the jokes, ‘Oh, he will get a ring after all.’ I jokingly say my fiancée wouldn’t marry me until we finally won that thing. No, that’s not true at all…. you know, COVID’s pushed it back, but it couldn’t have been a better celebration,” McVay said.

McVay popped the question to Khomyn , a realtor who specializes in luxury properties, four months after the Rams lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl 53. This past February, however, McVay coached the Rams to a Super Bowl win over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where Khomyn celebrated her then-future husband .

“She’s definitely been an incredible support system. And I don’t think it’s by chance that since we’ve been together so many good things have happened,” McVay said Monday of Khomyn.

As for the wedding itself, which took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel, McVay added that his bride “had a great day.”

“That was the most important thing. She did an amazing job with our wedding planners and, you know, family and friends to be able to kind of get everything coordinated the right way. And then I just kind of stayed out of the way and said yes to a lot of things. And then there was a couple things that I was somewhat helpful with hopefully she would say,” he said.

Though Saturday marked a special day for the longtime couple, 2022 hasn’t been without its challenges as Khomyn’s native Ukraine was invaded by Russia earlier this year. Both McVay and Khomyn have expressed their support for Ukraine, stating at the Critics Choice Awards in March that they “proudly stand” with the country.

