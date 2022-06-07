Maryland State Police Arrest Baltimore Man On Child Pornography Charges

Neal Patrick Garith Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A multi-state investigation led to the arrest of a man who was busted on multiple counts of child pornography in Maryland, state police announced.

Baltimore resident Neal Patrick Garith, 39, was arrested on Friday, June 3, following a long-ranging investigation by law enforcement officials which identified him as a suspect in both Maryland and Oklahoma.

Maryland State Police investigators said that Garith has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, and he is facing similar charges in Oklahoma.

This month, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit received a tip from Homeland Security Investigations in Oklahoma regarding Garith, who was wanted on an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant for charges that included the distribution of child pornography, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and violations of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

On June 3, law enforcement agencies that included the Baltimore Police Department, state police, and Homeland Security arrested Garith on the 400 block of East 30th Street in Baltimore, officials announced on Monday, June 6.

According to investigators, police seized electronic devices from Garith, and during a subsequent search warrant at his Baltimore residence, found he was in possession of multiple child pornography files on his devices.

They noted that troopers “are continuing to work with Garvin County Sheriff’s Office detectives (in Oklahoma) as the investigation continues.“

Garith is being held without bond at the Baltimore City Detention Center.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

