Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Own Truck In Charlotte Hall: Police

Taco Bell Photo Credit: Flickr Mike Mozart

An 81-year-old woman was killed after accidentally being run over by her own SUV in St. Mary’s County, officials announced.

Mechanicsville's Doris Marita Thompson was parked in front of Taco Bell on Triangle in Charlotte Hall when she got out of her 2013 Ford Escape, which began rolling backwards across the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, officials in St. Mary's County said.

She was run over and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Jason Babcock, the Public Information Officer for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Department.

Operator error appears to be the contributing factor in the fatal collision, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it has been asked to contact St. Mary’s County Sheriff Sgt. Brian Connelly by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78031 or by emailing Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.

