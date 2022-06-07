NHL rules analyst drops ‘holy s–t’ during broadcast of Avalanche-Oilers game

Even NHL rules analyst Don Koharski couldn’t contain himself over Artturi Lehkonen’s overtime goal Monday night in the Avalanche’s 6-5 win against the Oilers .

Koharski uttered “holy s–t” during TNT’s broadcast of Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, breaking down the Avalanche winger’s goal at 1:19 into overtime, which stood after a review of a high stick.

While describing the close call, Koharski said, “It has to be above the shoulder, puck on the stick, above the shoulder — holy s–t.”

Warning: Explicit language

Don Koharski with the hot mic moment 😆​ pic.twitter.com/dPvEjrT0uE — Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 7, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Artturi Lehkonen (#62) of the Colorado Avalanche scores the game winning goal against Mike Smith (#41) of the Edmonton Oilers in overtime in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on June 6, 2022 Getty Images

The former NHL ref immediately caught himself as fellow broadcasters calling the game laughed. Koharski added, “That’s close.”

With the game tied at 5-5 in overtime, Lehkonen deflected the puck from a Cale Makar shot for a goal, giving the Avalanche the victory.

Colorado completed their four-game sweep against Edmonton to propel the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001. Colorado has not lost on the road this postseason.

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after a goal was scored by Artturi Lehkonen (#62) to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on June 6, 2022 Getty Images

The Avalanche will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference Final series between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs.

The Rangers currently lead that best-of-seven series, 2-1, with Game 4 Tuesday night in Tampa .