ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NHL rules analyst drops ‘holy s–t’ during broadcast of Avalanche-Oilers game

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEvtN_0g33LnVF00

Even NHL rules analyst Don Koharski couldn’t contain himself over Artturi Lehkonen’s overtime goal Monday night in the Avalanche’s 6-5 win against the Oilers .

Koharski uttered “holy s–t” during TNT’s broadcast of Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, breaking down the Avalanche winger’s goal at 1:19 into overtime, which stood after a review of a high stick.

While describing the close call, Koharski said, “It has to be above the shoulder, puck on the stick, above the shoulder — holy s–t.”

Warning: Explicit language

Don Koharski with the hot mic moment 😆​ pic.twitter.com/dPvEjrT0uE

— Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 7, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8oyf_0g33LnVF00
Artturi Lehkonen (#62) of the Colorado Avalanche scores the game winning goal against Mike Smith (#41) of the Edmonton Oilers in overtime in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on June 6, 2022
Getty Images

The former NHL ref immediately caught himself as fellow broadcasters calling the game laughed. Koharski added, “That’s close.”

With the game tied at 5-5 in overtime, Lehkonen deflected the puck from a Cale Makar shot for a goal, giving the Avalanche the victory.

Colorado completed their four-game sweep against Edmonton to propel the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001. Colorado has not lost on the road this postseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isRPa_0g33LnVF00
The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after a goal was scored by Artturi Lehkonen (#62) to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on June 6, 2022
Getty Images

The Avalanche will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference Final series between the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs.

The Rangers currently lead that best-of-seven series, 2-1, with Game 4 Tuesday night in Tampa .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Cale Makar
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy