ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Masterchef for Gen Z! What is the point of BBC Three’s bizarre new cooking show?

By Stuart Heritage
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5PzP_0g33LgKA00

You might want to brace yourself before watching BBC Three’s new series Hungry for It because it comes with a premise so bold and groundbreaking that anyone who tunes in might be forced to spend the rest of their life piecing together the fragments of their exploded mind. Ready? OK, deep breath. In Hungry for It, contestants cook things for some judges.

Isn’t that wild? Isn’t that unlike anything you have ever heard of? Who could possibly know how or where the producers managed to come up with such a pioneering idea. Maybe it came to them in a dream? Maybe it’s the result of an intense horizon-widening ayahuasca retreat that forced them to confront their deepest inhibitions? Or maybe it’s because they just watched one episode of MasterChef and thought: “Sod it, that’ll do.” We may never discover the answer.

Fine, it’s MasterChef. Hungry for It is MasterChef. There are contestants, just like MasterChef. They cook some food, just like MasterChef. There are judges, just like MasterChef. There’s a bit where they have to cook food in a restaurant, just like the bit of MasterChef where they have to cook food in a restaurant. The only thing that separates Hungry for It from MasterChef is its lack of Gregg Wallace stumbling around the place going “WORRRRRR” at everything.

It’s baffling. Who is Hungry for It aimed at? It can’t be for people who don’t know what MasterChef is, because it has been on television for ever. It is impossible to go through life not knowing what MasterChef is. It is harder to avoid than Omicron was at Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kvexy_0g33LgKA00
Bright and eager … contestants on Hungry for It. Photograph: Jack Barnes/BBC

Perhaps the answer lies in the channel that broadcasts it. Hungry for It is a BBC Three show; one specifically designed to appeal to young people. By this rationale, it transpires that what the youth of today really want is to watch exactly the same shows that their parents watch, except with infinitesimally louder music and Stacey Dooley presenting.

Obviously, to reflect the BBC Threeness of it all, every conceivable Gen Z identifier has been mashed together into a thick, grey sludge and smeared across every frame. MasterChef was filmed in Wandsworth? Boring! This is filmed in Peckham. MasterChef has a kitchen? Boring! This has a pop-up. MasterChef asks people to cook food? Boring! Hungry for It wants contestants to “remix” food or “level it up”. How many times does MasterChef use the word “hub”? Is it less than once every three and a half seconds, as if they are being forced to do so at gunpoint? Yes? Boring!

In fairness, not everything about Hungry for It is bad. The contestants all seem bright and eager, and the judges have a lot of potential. One of them, Big Zuu , was arguably the biggest winner at the TV Baftas last month, and his infectious enthusiasm is present and correct here. Big Zuu has the air of someone who knows that he is going places. He is so magnetically funny and warm that he has developed a kind of gravitational pull around him, which draws you in to even the show’s weaker elements.

The other judge, the American chef Kayla Greer, is a little less successful. She has moments of being thoughtful and analytical, but these are scuppered by her relentless desire to be the mean one. “Disgusting!” she shouts at a quivering contestant at one point in the first episode, just like reality TV judges did in 2006, back before they realised how terrible it made them look. On the plus side, this rudeness appears to be a complete affectation, and hopefully one that will be quickly dropped.

Hungry for It isn’t a terrible show. But it is a pointless one, and that should be concerning to anyone with an interest in the survival of BBC Three. This, after all, is the channel where the BBC will grow its future viewers, and that seems unlikely to happen if it’s just going to rehash old formats. What next? Gardeners’ World: Rave Edition? One Man and His Peng Dog? BBC Three, you are better than this. Now prove it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Dooley
Person
Gregg Wallace
The Guardian

Since I moved in, my boyfriend will only sleep in our bed twice a week

I recently moved in with my boyfriend of just over a year. We were both clear from the outset we really value our personal space, and needed a bedroom each. Since we moved in together, it’s become clear that we have very different feelings about spending the night together. My boyfriend doesn’t want to spend more than two nights a week together. For me, the optimum number of nights apart is two or three a week, max.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Show#Bbc Three#Reality Tv
The Guardian

Justin Bieber cancels shows after half of face left paralysed by virus

Justin Bieber has cancelled a series of shows on his latest tour after a virus caused “full paralysis” on one side of his face. The Canadian popstar said he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after a virus had damaged the nerves in his ear. He said he was suffering a “pretty serious” case in a video he posted to his Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
BBC
The Guardian

Paapa Essiedu on grief, doubt and fury at Boris Johnson: ‘Bigotry is the backbone of his character’

Paapa Essiedu greets me at his local caff in London. He has a cold drink in his hand, and a bag featuring Basquiat-style daubings hangs over one shoulder. Essiedu is wearing huge shades, black nail varnish, a designer T-shirt that translates Jamaican patois into the Queen’s English, an open shirt and the coolest two-tone raincoat you’ve ever seen. He seems eye-poppingly confident.
WORLD
The Guardian

If America fails to punish its insurrectionists, it could see a wave of domestic terror

The last time the United States failed to properly punish insurrectionists, they went on to form the Ku Klux Klan, unleash a reign of murderous domestic terrorism, and re-establish formal white supremacy in much of the country for more than 100 years. As the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack begins televised hearings this week, the lessons from the post-civil war period offer an ominous warning for this moment and where we go from here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Unfinished work by Leonardo da Vinci heads ‘home’ to French chateau where he died

When the Italian polymath and Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci swore allegiance to the French king in 1516 and accepted François I’s invitation to make his home in France, he brought with him three of his most famous works. Saint John the Baptist, the Virgin and Child with Saint Anne and his most celebrated painting, Mona Lisa – all now hang in the Louvre in Paris.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

How was the first January 6 hearing? Our panel weighs in

Francine Prose: ‘We narrowly escaped a far worse disaster’. There’s a very particular, very specific chill we feel when our worst suspicions have been confirmed, when our darkest fears and imaginings turn out to be mere shadows of reality. I – and many others, I assume – felt that chill while watching the first installment of the report on the hearings of the House Select Committee on the January 6 insurrection.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

313K+
Followers
77K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy