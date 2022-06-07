ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Shot In Hoboken

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
4th Street between Jackson and Harrison Street Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy was shot Monday, June 6 in Hoboken, authorities said.

The boy was found with a single gunshot wound on 4th Street between Jackson and Harrison Street around 9:20 p.m., Detective Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Officers Jessica Pizanie, Aaron Font, and Marco Grossmann rendered aid until the Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance responded and took over.

The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and later released.

During the investigation, multiple shell casings and a 9mm handgun was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing with Detective John Quinones as lead detective. If anyone has information on this incident you may contact Detective John Quinones at 201-420-2100 Ext 3182 or email him at quinonesj@hobokenpdnj.gov. Anyone providing information may remain anonymous.

Daily Voice

IDs Of Bayonne Brothers Who Drowned In Pool Released

A pair of brothers who drowned in a Bayonne pool this week have been identified by NBC News. Jack Jiang, 16, and Chu Ming Zheng, 19, were in the deep end of a Lincoln Community School pool being monitored by three lifeguards when they were spotted in distress, local police said.
BAYONNE, NJ
