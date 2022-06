We're going to go out on a limb here and say that Tim Hortons is like the Dunkin' Donuts of Canada. We're aware that such a statement is probably controversial for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is that it's not even an entirely Canadian company anymore. Even still, Tim Hortons is known for selling a great cup of coffee, along with a variety of doughnuts and a few breakfast sandwiches, and regardless of who currently owns it, the chain is Canadian in spirit through and through. After all, it was founded and named by the Canadian hockey player who famously helped the Toronto Maple Leafs win four Stanley Cup titles in the 1960s.

