ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IN

Chip Seal Operations Planned on S.R. 101, S.R. 1 in Franklin County

By Indiana Department of Transportation, news release
eaglecountryonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork is expected to start on or after Wednesday, June 8. (Franklin County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to begin chip seal operations next week on S.R. 101 in Franklin County, starting on or after Wednesday, June 8. Crews will be active from just north of S.R....

www.eaglecountryonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg Public Library Court Yard

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
WISH-TV

Madison County town cleaning up after storms damage buildings, take down trees

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — People in the Madison County town of Summitville are cleaning up after severe storms prompted an emergency declaration. Town leaders shut down travel after the storm hit shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday and took down trees, according to Tom Ecker with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. The streets reopened several hours later.
wrtv.com

Live Blog: Tornado-warned storms move across central Indiana

INDIANA — Tornado-warned storms are making their way across central Indiana and early reports of damage are coming into the WRTV newsroom. Officials in Delaware County are investigating the possibility of a tornado touchdown between Eaton and Albany. That's according to Delaware County EMA Executive Director John Coutinho and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Franklin County, IN
Government
County
Franklin County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
eaglecountryonline.com

Aurora Redevelopment Commission Taking Proposals for Infill Housing

The RDC owns five lots on 5th and Market streets. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Aurora Redevelopment Commission is looking for prospective home builders and homeowners looking to build. A Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued by the Aurora Redevelopment Commission (RDC) to aid in the selection of building...
AURORA, IN
WDTN

Tipp City: Stay off the roads

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp City Police Department has sent out an alert warning citizens to stay off the roads due to dangerous weather conditions. The Tipp City Police Department said that, in order to keep road clear for emergency vehicles, anyone who does not need to be out should stay off the […]
TIPP CITY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#County Line#Urban Construction#S R 101#Indot
FOX59

Possible tornado damage in Rush County

A tornado was confirmed by emergency management in Rush County Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado in Rush County at 4:13 p.m. located near Rushville, moving east at 25 mph. A debris signature was seen on radar with a couplet near Highway-52. By […]
RUSH COUNTY, IN
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
OHIO STATE
WLKY.com

Indiana 56-year-old killed in crash involving dump truck on I-64

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A man was killed in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday morning on Interstate 64, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. Around 8:45 a.m., Floyd County Police Officers responded to a crash near the 120-mile marker in the westbound lanes of I-64. When...
WIBC.com

How Well Do You Know The Hoosier State? Count How Many You Can Answer

State symbols are any type of symbol or imagery, including animals, plants, rocks, and even articles of clothing, that are chosen by the residents and legislature of a state to be representative of that state. State identity and symbolic independence is an important part of our history and culture. State...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
eaglecountryonline.com

PHOTOS: The Friendship State Bank in Batesville Celebrates Growth

New team members and added space bring growth to the Batesville branch. (Batesville, Ind.) - The Friendship State Bank recently welcomed new team members and added more space to its Batesville location. “The Batesville community has relied on Friendship for the past 14 years. It was time to make more...
foxbaltimore.com

Strong storms move through Ohio with tornadoes, heavy rain, hail

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WSYX) – Strong storms swept through Ohio Wednesday evening, packing a heavy punch with heavy rain, hail and multiple tornadoes. One tornado touched down in Miami County where a Meijer distribution center was struck. Employees at the center were sent home. Tipp City Chief of Police...
OHIO STATE
wbiw.com

Investigation lands Bedford man back in jail on meth charges

BEDFORD – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District were recently advised that Timothy A. Brinegar, 58-year-old, of Bedford, was allegedly involved in the continued use and dealing of meth while currently out of jail on a cash bond after being arrested for dealing meth in January of 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy