ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Video of fatal traffic stop shooting released by NC Highway Patrol

By Emily Mikkelsen
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has released a video of a fatal shooting during a traffic stop.

Trooper Rodney Cook’s in-car camera footage was released at the request of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Victim’s mother speaks after NC trooper shooting: ‘I’ll have to deal with the truth’

The video shows Trooper Cook pulling over a white pickup truck for what was identified as a seatbelt violation in Siler City.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kho4N_0g33IWYP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oszy_0g33IWYP00

He asks the driver to get out of the truck after he apparently fails to produce identification. A red circle indicates the barrel of a pistol pointed out of the window, and the man, identified as 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz, of Staley, steps out of the truck with a pistol in hand. Trooper Cook fires.

The truck rolls away, a passenger jumping from the car, fleeing the scene, but returning later, according to Highway Patrol. The trooper returns to his car to call for backup and, after removing the gun from Diaz’s hand, calls for backup to render aid.

Diaz was transported from the scene and was pronounced dead.

Cook, a 16-year veteran, has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any trooper-involved shooting.

You can watch a full, unedited version of this video here. Warning for content some may find disturbing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 10

PINEAPPLE ?
5d ago

well you just don't know what to expect anymore, alot of unpredictability. The trooper was very polite. Most people know you don't step out of the vehicle with a gun in hand for sure. Condolences to the family.

Reply
9
Katrina DarkandloveLee
5d ago

Why was this even in the spotlight?? The Trooper appeared to have correctly followed protocol and he did what was necessary to protect himself and even tried to save the victim!! This goes to show EVERYONE (not just a certain race) should teach their children what to do whenever stopped by an officer because that teaching could’ve saved his life!!!

Reply
3
ryan johnson
5d ago

Facts, this is a justified shooting. However I do find it awfully convenient how quickly this video of a justified shooting was released to the public as opposed to the time and red tape it takes for the public to view the shootings that have questable circumstances. Seems very calculating and measured.

Reply
2
Related
WNCT

North Carolina authorities’ 24-hour manhunt ends with murder suspect’s arrest in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday evening by authorities in Robeson County after a 24-hour manhunt involving deputies from two adjoining North Carolina counties, authorities said. David Earlier Wilkins was caught about 9 p.m. after a foot chase, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is a suspect […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police search for suspects in convenience store shootout

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for two vehicles and their occupants after a shooting at a local business Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, officers were called to the Reidco Convenience Store in the 4200 block of Reidsville Road just before 4:30 p.m. regarding the shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Alert: Draper Landing In Eden, North Carolina Is Temporarily Closed In Rockingham County

This announcement is from the Eden police department: “On Sunday, June 12, 2022 officers with Eden Police Department were dispatched to the Draper Landing in reference to a vehicle in the river. Once on scene officers found that a Rockingham County man was attempting to unload a Kayak when a mechanical issue with his vehicle caused the vehicle to roll, backwards, over him and into the river. The man was transported to a local medical facility where he is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.”
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mark Anthony#Violent Crime#Nc Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

1 dead after graduation party shooting in North Carolina

A shooting on Friday night at a graduation party in North Carolina left one person dead, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:42 p.m., the Bladen County 911 Center was notified that two people arrived at Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a release via Facebook from the sheriff's office. The Elizabethtown Police Department was called into assist with a large crowd that gathered at the hospital.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run in Hope Mills, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and another was injured early Friday in Cumberland County when they were struck by a driver in a hit-and-run, police said. The Hope Mills Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. when someone driving a champagne Toyota 4-Runner traveling east on Camden Road struck two male pedestrians, killing one and seriously injuring the other.
HOPE MILLS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting leaves one injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a local hospital where they located a gunshot wound victim Saturday. Police believe it is related to an incident on West Market Street. No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Marco's Pizza robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza on Reynolda Road Saturday. Officers said a man with a white T-shirt around his face entered the business, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the register. Police said the suspect fled the business with an...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WECT

Argument at graduation party leaves one dead, one injured after shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people showed up at the Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds at 11:42 p.m. Friday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Chancy, 20, and Ronkira Lennon, 18, suffered gunshot wounds during an argument at a graduation party. This happed in the 100 block of White Plains Church Road.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy