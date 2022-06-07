ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

Two hospitalized after crash in Botetourt County

By Jazmine Otey
WSLS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two people are in the hospital following a roll-over crash in Botetourt County,...

www.wsls.com

WDBJ7.com

One woman dead, man injured after shooting at Henry County apartment

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A woman is dead after a Saturday night shooting in Henry County. About 9:30 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call from a male stating he had been shot at an apartment on Meadow Green Dr., in Bassett, VA. The caller said his girlfriend had shot him, and he had also shot her.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Shooting kills woman, injures man

On June 11, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call from a male stating that he had been shot at 89 Meadow Green Dr., Bassett, VA. The caller said that his girlfriend had shot him, and he had also shot her. Deputies responded...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman says two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone. Smotherman says the boy was pulled from the river by fire department members and brought to the shore. Rescue personnel performed CPR on the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Woman dead, man injured after domestic dispute in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly domestic dispute. Investigators say the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center got a call Saturday at 9:30 p.m. from a man saying his girlfriend had shot him. He also said he had shot his girlfriend. Deputies...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County PD investigates fatal crash on Dick Woods Road

A Crozet man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on Dick Woods Road in Albemarle County. Harlan Franklin Shifflett III, 21, died at the scene of the 2:05 a.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 people trapped in Bedford roll-over crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — At approximately 1:56 p.m. on Friday, the Bedford Fire Dept. and the Bedford County Fire and Rescue Ambulance responded to a 2 vehicle crash on Peaks Street. Deputy Chief, Matt Scott says the collision caused the SUV involved to roll over on its side,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Alert: Draper Landing In Eden, North Carolina Is Temporarily Closed In Rockingham County

This announcement is from the Eden police department: “On Sunday, June 12, 2022 officers with Eden Police Department were dispatched to the Draper Landing in reference to a vehicle in the river. Once on scene officers found that a Rockingham County man was attempting to unload a Kayak when a mechanical issue with his vehicle caused the vehicle to roll, backwards, over him and into the river. The man was transported to a local medical facility where he is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.”
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WVNS

Two arrested, one hospitalized after Bluefield carnival attack

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – Two minors are in custody after a fight at the Bluefield Carnival left one victim in the hospital, the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department reports. The beating happened Saturday night at the Cole Chevy Mountain festival, where the alleged victim suffered what police are calling “serious injuries.” The two attackers were arrested […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
cbs19news

Car crash leaves driver dead, local family in need of funeral funds

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an accident that left the driver dead. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Dick Woods Road. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Harlan Franklin Shifflett, III of Crozet, died at the scene. Shifflett was known affectionately...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Body of missing Amherst County man found in James River

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The body of a missing Amherst County man was found Saturday in the James River, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Kane Grant, 41, had been reported missing earlier this week and was found about 200 yards downstream from the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County. He was last seen on Monday in the Snowden area.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Big rig crash cleared along Route 60 in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: US Route 60/Richmond Highway will be closed into Friday night because of a big rig crash Friday afternoon in Amherst County. The closure is between Piedmont Road and Riverview Road, according to Amherst Fire. There is no...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Residents displaced by Roanoke County house fire

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire that displaced two people in Roanoke County Friday has been deemed an accidental cooking fire by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 12:43 p.m. June 10 to the 2000 block of Mountain View Road in the Vinton area. Crews found smoke coming from the front of a two-story brick home; two occupants had gotten out safely.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. VDOT says drivers can expect delays after a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County. The crash happened at the 141 mile marker and has closed the south right shoulder, according to authorities. As of 8:44...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s office investigates house fire

Roanoke County, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Mountain View Road approximately 12:43 p.m. Friday. Crews from Station 2 in Vinton found smoke coming from the front of a two-story brick structure and two occupants who had evacuated safely.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Accidental cooking fire caused house fire in Vinton area, crews say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Friday afternoon. It happened at approximately 12:43 p.m. on June 10 in the 2000 block of Mountain View Road in the Vinton area. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the front of a two-story home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes.
VINTON, VA
WSET

Crash shuts down Goode Road in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Bedford County may disrupt the Friday morning commute. The Virginia Dept. of Transportation is reporting a crash on Route 668 at the intersection of Bells Mill Road. Goode Road, Route 668, is closed in both directions. No further details were immediately...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Padgett, Terri McAlister

Terri McAlister Padgett, age 46 of Christiansburg, VA, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 to be with her Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer. Terri “Te-Te” was best known for her passionate commitment to her children. The activities and interests of Madison, Mac, and Emma, were the primary focus of her time and attention. Terri took great pride in watching them perform and excel in activities like gymnastics, football, lacrosse, track, and cheerleading from sandlot and rec league through college. Terri loved following the local high school teams and supported the players and coaches. She loved tailgating at Hokie games with friends and family. Terri was a creative cook with a gift for baking cakes for special occasions. Her creative talents were also shown in the incredible Halloween costumes she made for her children.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

