Springfield, OH

GET ACTIVE: Enjoy the adventure of the Pickin Adventurous Series

By Debbie Juniewicz, , Contributing Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExercise, entertainment and endless enthusiasm is what the Pickin Adventurous Series is all about. “Let’s just all go play together,” said Tom Helbig of Tomfoolery Outdoors. “I want to get people to be more active and have a good time.”. With those guiding principles, Helbig created...

Small Dog Meetup - Yellow Springs

Our meetup group is for dogs under 30 pounds to come play and socialize with other small dogs! Our first meetup is at the Yellow Springs Dog Park. Follow us on Facebook for more. Our meetup group is for dogs under 30 pounds to come play and socialize with other...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Dayton jazz fest today canceled due to incoming storms

The Dayton Jazz Festival scheduled for this afternoon has been cancelled because of expected bad weather. The free festival was supposed to return today to the Levitt Pavilion Dayton from 1 to 8 p.m. The festival was going to kick off the city’s Summer Music Series. The series will...
DAYTON, OH
DAYTON EATS: Major change coming to these restaurants

Visit now and enjoy some of your favorite dishes. As with all things, nothing is promised and nothing lasts forever and that couldn’t be more true when it comes to restaurants. In the decades I’ve spent helping cover food and dining locally I’ve reported on many closures that surprised...
DAYTON, OH
Springfield, OH
Springfield, OH
Corner Cupboard needs variety of items

Since 1960, The Corner Cupboard Charity has been helping a wide variety of non-profit organizations in our area. Over the years the charity has donated over $6 million to local needy facilities. The philanthropic organization was started by a group of local mothers whose daughters were part of the Glen...
DAYTON, OH
SICSA’s Pet of the Week

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Angie from SICSA joins us in the studio with our Pet of the Week: Onyx. If you’re looking to adopt, head to their website.
DAYTON, OH
Food Truck Friday: Rallies happening around the Dayton area

What better way to celebrate the end of the work week than with a food truck rally!?. The Xenia Food Truck Rally and Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally are happening tonight with a mix of American, Mexican, Thai, South American, Asian, Soul, BBQ, Vegan, Pizza, Dessert and Coffee food trucks.
DAYTON, OH
Preble County Pork Festival back on, organizers say

EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival will happen in September after all. In April, a post to the festival’s Facebook page stated it would not happen this year due to rising costs and a lack of volunteers. But today, organizers said it will happen the third full weekend in September.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
NATIONAL ICED TEA DAY: McAlister’s Deli launches new ice cream

If you’re a fan of iced tea, get ready for this sweet treat!. McAlister’s Deli is celebrating National Iced Tea Day, June 10, by partnering with Creamalicious to launch a sweet tea ice cream. “We’re thrilled to put such a fun twist on our most iconic menu item...
DAYTON, OH
What Happened to Mariemont’s Lagoon?

Let’s get one thing straight: there are no boats in the Mariemont boathouse. Mostly because there’s no water, either. Even if you wanted to take your canoe out on “The Lagoon,” you’d have a rather dry excursion over a carpet of clover and dandelions. But in its heyday, from the late 1920s through World War II, the spot was a favorite of local kids, who could take their rowboats out to “Treasure Island,” a manmade destination in the middle of the also-manmade lagoon. In case you weren’t aware, everything in Mariemont, from the towering carillon all the way down to the swans in the lagoon, was meticulously planned. Mariemont was meant to mirror the romantic garden cities of England. And what could be more romantic than rowing across a shaded lagoon, even if the swans have to be shipped in? The structure fell into disrepair after the water was drained by the village in the ’40s. In the ’60s, Boy Scout Troop 149 turned it into a meeting space. And it worked—at least for a while. Long-term restoration plans were hampered by a hundred-year storm. Today, Mariemont has made a sort of peace with the boathouse and its low-lying location off Wooster Pike, keeping the structure and its outdoor gathering space maintained while letting nature do its thing.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Southeast Ohio Rainbow Alliance hosts drag queen show

Southeast Ohio Rainbow Alliance hosted a spectacular drag queen show as part of Athens County's Pride Week festivities on Saturday, June 11 at the Eclipse Company Store. There was a giant turnout for the annual show that featured nine queens – artists all – who traveled to Athens from near and far from places such as Columbus and Huntington, West Virginia.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
PEACH SEASON: How you can reserve your order from Peach Truck’s summer tour

Nashville’s Peach Truck is gearing up for its summer tour with regional stops across the Miami Valley beginning Tuesday, June 21. The popular truck is celebrating its 10th year in business as it takes the food truck idea and puts a healthy, Southern twist on it — offering fresh, juicy peaches from Georgia and South Carolina in our region.
DAYTON, OH
These are America’s oldest operating restaurants

The restaurant business in the United States is notoriously competitive. Approximately 60% of new restaurants don’t survive more than a year in business, and 80% don’t last five years. And that was even before coronavirus caused an epidemic of restaurant closures, so even in normal times, it’s a tough racket.
LEBANON, OH
OSU Extension has answers to your gardening questions

Master Gardener Volunteers staff in local communities across the state. What is wrong with my roses? They have black spots on the leaves and the leaves are dropping. Why are my tomatoes wilting? How do I control thistle in the garden?. The answer to this and all your garden questions...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Take a Day Trip (or a Weekend) and Explore Ohio’s Caves and Caverns

In addition to the well-known caves of the Hocking Hills, the Buckeye State has several underground cavern systems that make a fun family outing. Ohio is home to many significant landmarks, but did you know that multiple caverns make the list?. Most Columbus-area residents are familiar with the caves of...
COLUMBUS, OH

