Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle accident in SF, CHP says

A motorcyclist has died in an accident involving two other cars in San Francisco Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol confirms.

The accident happened at 3:26a.m. on Westbound Interstate 80 and northbound Highway 101.

Authorities say the motorcyclist fell onto southbound 101, hitting a car.

This impacted traffic on the Bay Bridge causing a major backup closing the connector ramp on southbound US 101 and I-80 for a few hours.

As of 8:51a.m., the southbound US 101 connector ramp to I-80 E in San Francisco reopened.

As a result of the crash, metering lights at the Bay Bridge turned on earlier at 5:36a.m.

: Previous version of story is in the video player above