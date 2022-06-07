ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated Dynasty Rankings: Rookies, Top 400, Superflex

By Matt De Lima
 5 days ago

Latest dynasty, rookie and superflex rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season.

We're now in the minicamp stage of the offseason. It's early, but not too early to give a refresh for my dynasty, rookie and superflex rankings.

To get your dynasty mind on track for the upcoming season, here are my dynasty rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. This includes rookies on their new teams—plus a top 400 superflex. I’ve tried to cover it all!

I won’t take it personally if my rankings are different from your point of view and if you want to tell me all about it, share your thoughts with me on Twitter ( @mattkdelima )!

I’m holding off on IDP dynasty rankings until closer to training camp as scheme, depth chart and immediate opportunity more heavily affect player value—so stay tuned for that.

Note: There are many tabs within this spreadsheet, so you may prefer to view as web page below for easier viewing.

VIEW : EXCEL | WEB PAGE

Updated: June 7, 2022

View the original article to see embedded media.

