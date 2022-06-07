ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

BISSELL Pet Foundation hosting Blocktail Party in West Michigan

By FOX 17
 5 days ago
The BISSELL Pet Foundation will host the Blocktail Party on Tuesday.

You're invited to bring your pet to the East Grand Rapids High School track and celebrate all things animals.

The fundraising event helps increase support for pets in need of a home.

BISSELL Blocktail Party takes place 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at the East Grand Rapids High School Track.

New this year: Live grilling with Celebrity Chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers; Adoptable pets from area shelters—including Labradors, Doodles, puppies and other adorable shelter dogs; pet portraits by Tailwaggers Dog Photography; a new barkworthy cocktail and swag from Tito’s Handmade Vodka; and delicious food provided by Donkey, MudPenny and Royals.

Returning party favorites: the highly anticipated silent auction with one-of-a-kind items including trips, art, pet-themed packages, and much more; spectacular beats by DJ AB; caricatures of furry friends by popular ArtPrize winner, Chris LaPorte; wonderful wine pull; specially created Blocktail IPA (I Prefer Adoption) beer; exclusive “Ask a Vet” booth; and everyone’s favorite doggie bag stuffed with goodies for humans and pets.

For more details or to purchase tickets, click here .

