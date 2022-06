An animal shelter in California announced that they will not allow people to adopt pets if they do not support gun control, in the wake of the series of mass shootings that have plagued the United States.The Shelter Hope Pet Shop located in Thousand Oaks, said that they have added "where do you stand on gun control" to their adoption interview for potential pet parents.Founder Kim Sill, in a newsletter, wrote: "We do not support those who believe that the second amendment gives them the right to buy assault weapons."“If your beliefs are not in line with ours, we...

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO